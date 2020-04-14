Incumbent Russ Kumbier defeated in Rochester election; newcomer Leslie Kinsey elected trustee

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Village Board will have a new face after political newcomer Leslie Kinsey bested longtime incumbent Russ Kumbier in the April 7 election to win a two-year term as village trustee.
According to results of the election released Monday, Kinsey finished third in the four-way race for three seats on the board. Incumbent Chris Bennett, a member of the board since 2009, placed first with 694 votes; incumbent Christian Johnson was second with 649; and Kinsey, a procurement buyer for Rochester-based American Champion Aircraft Corporation, was third with 628 votes.
Kumbier, a special education teacher and a village trustee from 2006-2009 and again since 2012, placed fourth with 558 votes.
The term of office for each seat is two years and the position pays $4,000 annually and $25 per meeting attended.
Bennett is a self-employed communication consultant and writer. Johnson is a certified soil tester/master plumber.
Kinsey has served as race director for the Rochester 5K, has served on the board for the Rochester Day in the Country festival and is a member Rochester Memorial Day parade and service board.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.