Incumbent Hying faces Winderl in race for seat on North Cape School Board

RAYMOND — Incumbent Daniel Hying will face newcomer Karl Winderl in Tuesday’s election for one open seat on the North Cape School Board.

When he was last elected in 2018, Hying ran unopposed.

North Cape School Board members serve two-year terms with a $1,000 annual salary.

The Journal Times posed the following questions to the candidates.

What is the most significant issue you think should be addressed by the School Board in the next year or next few years?

Hying: We are doing our best to be proactive and stay ahead of issues so they don’t get too big.

Winderl: The direction the current parents/generation in our community want the education and academic standards to be for their kids at our school and the ability for the parents to have a voice in that decision.

What is one change you would like to see happen in the School District?

Hying: I would like to continue to provide the students the tools they need and the environment that encourages success at all levels.