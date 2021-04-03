Incumbent Hying faces Winderl in race for seat on North Cape School Board

RAYMOND — Incumbent Daniel Hying will face newcomer Karl Winderl in Tuesday’s election for one open seat on the North Cape School Board.
When he was last elected in 2018, Hying ran unopposed.
North Cape School Board members serve two-year terms with a $1,000 annual salary.
The Journal Times posed the following questions to the candidates.
What is the most significant issue you think should be addressed by the School Board in the next year or next few years?
Hying: We are doing our best to be proactive and stay ahead of issues so they don’t get too big.
Winderl: The direction the current parents/generation in our community want the education and academic standards to be for their kids at our school and the ability for the parents to have a voice in that decision.
What is one change you would like to see happen in the School District?
Hying: I would like to continue to provide the students the tools they need and the environment that encourages success at all levels.
Winderl: I would like to see more transparency on what’s going on in the school. Being a parent of kids currently attending North Cape (let alone other members of the community) we do not have as much information on what’s going on in the school, such as student and teacher accomplishments, school events going on, and how our tax dollars are being utilized to name a few.
What experience in your background makes you particularly qualified to serve on the North Cape School Board?
Winderl: With a background in public accounting I have strong analytical and leadership skills to bring to the school board and provide continued oversight and accountability for the school district. I will have six kids that will be attending the school and want to be involved with their education to continue the high academic standards at North Cape. I also want to be a voice for parents and the community to ensure everyone is heard.
What has been your biggest accomplishment so far as a member of the School Board?
Hying: I do not look for any individual recognition as a school board member. We are a team and all working toward the goal of providing a safe, contemporary education for the children of our district. Our students are our best example of our success and it can be seen by their performance at the next level. I am very proud of the administration and staff we have for their efforts to keep the students progressing forward over the last year with all the issues created by the pandemic.