Incumbent former educator Barbian faces pilot Docksey in RUSD District 5 School Board race

RACINE — In the race to represent Racine Unified School Board’s District 5, one of the most vocal members of the board will face a challenger who, over the past year, has become a vocal member of the public.
Incumbent Jane Brewer Barbian, since being elected to the board in 2018, has facilitated more direct contact between board members and state politicians as well as between the board and the administrators of individual schools within the district.
Over the past year, while Unified school buildings were closed to most students and the vast majority of them were learning virtually, Docksey regularly attended board meetings and advocated for the reopening of schools. She also spoke during the January “Rally For Choice” when Unified parents gathered to demand that school buildings be reopened to students who wanted to return to in-person learning.
Students who were interested began a phased return to Unified buildings — which is now complete — on March 1.
District 5 covers a chunk of Mount Pleasant and some of Caledonia that roughly encompasses the area west of Green Bay Road, north of Washington Avenue, east of Interstate 94 and south of 4 mile road.
Racine Unified School Board members serve three-year terms with a salary of $300 per month.
The Journal Times posed the following questions to the District 5 candidates. Some answers have been edited for length.
What is the most significant issue you think should be addressed by the School Board in the next year or next few years?
Barbian: Getting past the pandemic is priority one. Now that our students are back in the schools face to face the district can focus on student achievement. Many of our students did well with the remote learning RUSD offered. However, some struggled. We need to address the needs of our students at all grade levels.
We need to focus on our 4K-2 students. Our high school academies are doing great. Now we need to turn our attention and resources. All students must be at grade level in reading, math, and writing before entering grade 3.
We have to update and maintain our facilities to promote learning and conserve taxpayer money.
Docksey: Student achievement. Proficiency rates for reading and math have been in steady decline for at least the past decade in all demographic groups, but especially for our minority students. If our elementary students aren’t proficient in the basics, investments in other educational programs will have little impact and we will continue to see our enrollment decline. Conversely, if our students get the education they deserve from the beginning, other programs such as the Academies of Racine will be more successful, families will choose RUSD, and our students and communities will flourish.
What is one change you would like to see happen in the School District?
Barbian: Why is there so much negativity about our fabulous school district? I keep hearing about low achievement for some of our students. It is a strong concern and something we must work on to improve. But many of our students are thriving! My children went on from RUSD to become professionals. I am proud of them and their hard working teachers that gave them opportunities. We need to get more word out on how so many of our students are having success. One of the actions I took while on the board was inviting area legislators to see the great work happening in our schools.
Docksey: We had learning disparities in our classrooms before the pandemic. The closure of schools for almost a year has undoubtedly increased those disparities. Teachers need aides and other resources in the classroom to help them reach all of the students. To assist in this principals and teachers need the support of the administration to implement innovative and cost effective solutions that will work in their unique schools to reach our students who need the most help while challenging those students who are achieving.
What has been your biggest accomplishment so far as a member of the School Board?
Barbian: I returned the focus of the school board on student achievement. It is our number one priority. I submitted a proposal to the board to begin inviting school administrators and staff to our meetings. Board members have an opportunity to review student achievement data prior to the meeting and ask questions to school officials on their plans to improve achievement, attendance, behavior, and graduation rates. Some board members were reluctant to approve my proposal, but it has been very insightful.
I also re-energized the Board’s Legislative Committee and served as chair. This committee reaches out to national, state, and local legislators to advocate for RUSD.
What in your background or life experiences makes you particularly qualified for a position on the School Board?
Docksey: During my 25 year career as a professional pilot I have developed the leadership skills to effectively listen to diverse viewpoints, build consensus around important decisions, and ask the important questions of people in positions of authority, even under very stressful circumstances. My accounting background provides me with the ability to analyze and understand complex budgets, allowing for greater fiscal oversight. I am also a mom of two school aged boys who cares deeply about the education of my own children as well as those in my community.