Incumbent former educator Barbian faces pilot Docksey in RUSD District 5 School Board race

Jane Brewer Barbian

AGE: 65

ADDRESS: 3546 Emmertsen Road, Caledonia

CURRENT/FORMER OCCUPATION: Retired teacher from Racine Unified School District in 2016. For the last 12 years of my employment I served as the elementary reading coordinator and in the last year of employment, an educator effectiveness coach.

ELECTED OFFICES HELD: RUSD School Board member from 2018-2021

HIGHEST LEVEL OF EDUCATION: Master's degree from National Lewis University in curriculum and instruction; Reading Specialist Certification from University of Wisconsin-Stout

COMMUNITY SERVICE: Former member of the American Association of University Women