Incumbent faces political newcomer for Caledonia trustee No. 5

Editor’s Note: The Journal Times reported last week that David Prott did not respond to our emailed questionnaire. Prott said over the weekend that the email from a Journal Times reporter had gone into his spam folder, causing him to miss it until that day. His answers and candidate profile appear below.
CALEDONIA — Incumbent David Prott faces off against challenger and political newcomer Holly McManus in the April 6 election for the Trustee No. 5 seat.
What do you think are the biggest issues in Caledonia?
PROTT:
- Continued growth at the Interstate/Highway K due to the substantial investment in water, sewer and all other utilities. Continue to work with Racine County Economic Development Corp. to maintain a gateway for our future. RCEDC helps Caledonia attract businesses. As a very conservative village and with the help of RCEDC, we work diligently to attract businesses that are a good fit for the proposed development coming into the community and for the community itself.
- Maintaining a safe environment for all citizens of Caledonia. The Village of Caledonia has enacted serval ordinances for the safety of our constituents and children. In addition, making sure ordinances and policies are in place to fight for and protect all individuals living in Caledonia.
- Listening to the needs of all constituents of Caledonia irrespective of the area in which they live in. It is a priority to look at the village as a whole, realizing what happens on one side of the village affects the other side of the village.
- Moving forward with discussion on consolidations regarding Fire/EMS and parks through the Johnson Foundation. As a conservative village, the potential for consolidations mean better efficiencies and to create a better service area.
- Work to remove the blight within the community of the existing buildings/properties to provide a better atmosphere to work, live and play. There are standards within the Village that need to be fulfilled to make the village more attractive. This is a priority for our current residence/businesses and for the future of Caledonia.
Why should voters choose you as trustee?
PROTT: I am a proven leader who has been extremely involved in all facets of the village. For several years, I’ve been working with the residents of Caledonia to listen to their concerns and help provide a solution to issues. Besides being a dedicated, hard-working individual, my values and ethics lead to the village’s best interest.