Increase in COVID patients complicating things for Racine's first responders

RACINE — One of the most serious challenges for the Racine Fire Department recently has been in the sharp increase of COVID-19 cases.

“On a daily basis, we’re transporting a number of COVID-positive cases,” Chief Steve Hansen told a city committee Monday. “We see that continuing to rise due to our low vaccination rate in the city.”

Only a little more than half of Racine residents are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Across Wisconsin, 58.6% of residents completed their initial vaccine series (two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine), irrelevant of whether they received a booster dose. In Racine County, that percentage drops to 55.8%. In the City of Racine, the percentage drops further, to 53.2%.

Data show that vaccines work. According to November data from the state Department of Health Services:

Unvaccinated people are five times more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 than the vaccinated in Wisconsin.

Unvaccinated people are more likely to be hospitalized than vaccinated people by a ratio of 11 to 1.

For every one vaccinated person who dies of COVID-19, 12 unvaccinated people are dying in Wisconsin.

To find a place close to you to get vaccinated, visit vaccines.gov.

Hansen also said the patients were not necessarily all seniors but also included youth as young as 15 and 16 whose primary issue was difficulty breathing related to COVID exposures.

“What we’re seeing with omicron is the virus is settling in the upper respiratory tract more ... causing cold-like symptoms and, anecdotally, more croup associated with it,” Dr. James Antoon, a pediatrician at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, told a Denver TV station about how younger people are suffering more severe symptoms due to COVID-19 of late.

Croup often causes trouble breathing in young children, especially those under the age of 5.

Of young people getting sick, “that’s going to go on for a while,” Hansen said, “until we get the omicron variant under control, and the delta variant, too.”

Spiking

More people than ever before are testing positive for COVID-19. From March 2020 through November 2021, there was never a single day where 8,000 positive tests were confirmed in Wisconsin. Since Dec. 1, that’s happened 11 times; more than 10,000 positive tests have been confirmed in one day eight times, including more than 13,000 for the first time Wednesday.

As a result, hospitals are more full than ever.

The Wisconsin Health Association reported Wednesday that there were 2,278 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide. That’s up from 1,724 on Jan. 1, 1,406 on Dec. 1 and 895 on Oct. 30.

There are around 25 deaths attributed to COVID-19 per day in Wisconsin right now. Last summer, the average was often closer to zero than it was to one. The state’s peak in seven-day average deaths per day was 54.

Not just COVID-19

There are other medical emergencies on the rise daily locally, the RFD reported. They include an increase in calls for people who are experiencing other medical emergencies like strokes, broken bones, trauma, cancer, and bleeding disorders in addition to difficulty breathing or who are pulseless nonbreathers.

Hansen explained these types of emergencies require more than two paramedics, along with calls that require critical care life support, such as heart attacks.

“Those have gone up over time,” Hansen said, adding that there were 262 pulseless non-breathing calls in 2021 with an additional 10,069 medical emergency calls covering almost everything else.

Adam Rogan of The Journal Times contributed to this report.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.