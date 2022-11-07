Incident in neighborhood of Walden III

RACINE — Walden III Middle and High School students will temporarily be prohibited from leaving the campus Monday on the advice of the Racine Police Department.

According to Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, public information officer, there is a person nearby who has barricaded himself and is threatening to self-harm. She added the department advised the district to close the campus “out of an abundance of caution.”

Stacy Tapp, spokesperson for the Racine Unified School District, said in an email: "Walden is not in lockdown, however, we have notified families that due to a situation occurring the community near the school, law enforcement has recommended we do not allow students to leave the building."