Incident in neighborhood of Walden III

RACINE — Walden III Middle and High School students will temporarily be prohibited from leaving the campus Monday on the advice of the Racine Police Department.
According to Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, public information officer, there is a person nearby who has barricaded himself and is threatening to self-harm. She added the department advised the district to close the campus “out of an abundance of caution.”
Stacy Tapp, spokesperson for the Racine Unified School District, said in an email: "Walden is not in lockdown, however, we have notified families that due to a situation occurring the community near the school, law enforcement has recommended we do not allow students to leave the building."
Photos and videos from demolition of former Franklin School/Walden school building
Demolition Crane
Back of Franklin School
Watch Now: Former Franklin School / Walden School Building Under Demolition
Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.
Six months after voters cast their ballots in a Raymond School Board election, one of the campaign's hottest issues appears to have been decided belatedly in favor of defeated candidate Jillian Berman.
Later in the night of the incident, the detective investigating the case reported receiving a voicemail from a woman who said she went to bed and felt a lump in her pillow; she discovered the bullet while checking out the lump.