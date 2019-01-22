RACINE COUNTY — There’s more winter weather on the way, says the National Weather Service bureau in Sullivan.
A winter weather advisory is in effect now, until noon Wednesday, the NWS said at noon Tuesday. However, the agency was in the process of getting a new round of information that could slide more northwesterly weather southeastward, which could bring heavier snow.
As of noon Tuesday, the forecast for Racine County was for 3 to 5 inches of snow by noon Wednesday. There were a few spots of freezing drizzle which could continue through the afternoon, NWS said.
The snow will be followed by bitter cold starting Thursday night, the bureau said: Wind chills could be as low as 30 below zero overnight and into about dawn Friday. The mildest wind chills on Friday will be 10 to 15 below zero, NWS said.
The bitter cold is expected to last through Saturday at least.
