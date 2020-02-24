2-4 inches of snow expected Tuesday-Wednesday

RACINE COUNTY — After initial predictions of 8 or more inches of snow coming Tuesday, it's now looking like we'll be seeing much less.
As of Monday afternoon, 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected Tuesday.
The National Weather Service in Sullivan was expecting snow to begin late Tuesday afternoon and go through the night.
Snow was expected to end by Wednesday afternoon.
With gusts of up to 35 mph Tuesday night into Wednesday, NWS said there was a concern for potential flooding along the Lake Michigan shoreline.
HALLOWEEN SNOWMAN
This photo, sent in to the Kenosha News by Tanya Fleege, shows her kids standing next to a Halloween snowman they built Thursday in Paris Township.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
WEATHER FEATURE
A Halloween decoration appears to protest the weather in the 4700 block of 80th Street on Oct 31, the date of the area’s last significant snowfall. A snowstorm this weekend could bring up to 10 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
WEATHER FEATURE
The statue of Abraham Lincoln stands stark against the imminent change of season Thursday.
WEATHER FEATURE
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WEATHER FEATURE
The statue of Abraham Lincoln in Library Park stands stark against the imminent change of season on Oct. 31, 2019.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WEATHER FEATURE
Scout excitedly walks in the snow with his owners, Mike and Kris Hill, through Petrifying Springs Park on Thursday.
WEATHER FEATURE
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTOs BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WEATHER FEATURE
A fallen leaf collects snow on Oct. 31, 2019.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
MERRY HALLOWEEN
This photo was shared with the Kenosha News by reader Brenna Eaves.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
THAT FACE
Barbara Perez sent this photo to the Kenosha News, saying, “I feel his face says a lot.”
HAPPY HALLOWEEN
This photo came from Wendy Spencer with a hearty “Happy Halloween!”
