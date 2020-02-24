You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
2-4 inches of snow expected Tuesday-Wednesday
0 comments
alert

2-4 inches of snow expected Tuesday-Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — After initial predictions of 8 or more inches of snow coming Tuesday, it's now looking like we'll be seeing much less. 

As of Monday afternoon, 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected Tuesday. 

The National Weather Service in Sullivan was expecting snow to begin late Tuesday afternoon and go through the night. 

Snow was expected to end by Wednesday afternoon.

With gusts of up to 35 mph Tuesday night into Wednesday, NWS said there was a concern for potential flooding along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Assembly passes limited 4 a.m. bar time bill; Racine among 14 counties still included
Local News

Assembly passes limited 4 a.m. bar time bill; Racine among 14 counties still included

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said Thursday the later bar time would be great for the state's economy and give Democrats, who he says are “clearly out of touch with reality,” a chance to grab a drink after they return to their hotels late at night.

Vos took particular aim at Sanders, the Vermont senator who won Wisconsin in 2016 and is among the front-runners in the Democratic presidential field this year. “There are a lot of people in the state, who once they hear him speak, are going to say ‘I need a drink,’” Vos said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News