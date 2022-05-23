Incarcerated, but with a degree | Dozens received diplomas at Racine youth prison last week

RACINE — The past year wasn’t easy for Jimmie Jackson.

He faced obstacles while working toward a small business entrepreneurship diploma. Those included COVID-19 lockdowns limiting lessons with instructors. He’s also behind bars.

Because of lockdowns, Jackson, who is incarcerated at the Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility, sometimes taught himself in his cell.

“There were a lot of days that I personally wanted to quit,” Jackson said.

Despite the challenges, Jackson received his degree.

“It means everything to me,” Jackson said. “I had to earn it.”

Jackson was one of about a dozen students who earned a small business entrepreneurship diploma while at the correctional facility, 1501 Albert St. The students were honored Friday morning as part of a larger graduation ceremony at RYOCF, which also included 25 incarcerated people who received their high school equivalency degrees.

The small business entrepreneurship degree is offered through Madison Area Technical College (usually just referred to as “Madison College”) and is a new option at state correctional facilities. According to a news release, the students “are the first group to graduate through the college’s Second Chance Pell program.”

The one-year program provides need-based grants to incarcerated people in state and federal prisons.

Madison College President Jack Daniels said Friday that the graduates “have done tremendous work to get to where they are … You have moved a mountain, and now you’re going to go to the top.”

Jackson said he “came from an ugly place” and “did some ugly things” that landed him in the correctional facility. But, he reached an educational goal Friday.

“It is what you do when an opportunity presents itself that dictates where you go,” Jackson said. “I know that I’m in control of my destiny.”

During tough times, Jackson reminded himself of a quote from motivational speaker Eric Thomas: “Don’t make a habit out of choosing what feels good over what’s actually good for you.”

Jackson plans to start a trucking company after being released from the correctional facility, which he said is set for next February.

So does Javion Wooden, who has family members in the trucking industry. Wooden, a Racine native, earned a small business entrepreneurship degree Friday. He is set to be released in 2024.

Wooden compared receiving the diploma to finishing a marathon and said that doing so means he can do anything he puts his mind toward.

Wooden’s mother Shana Price agreed. She expressed pride in her son and said the graduation “shows his persistence.”

Jackson, too, thanked his loved ones for their constant support, saying he would not have made it this far without them. All speakers echoed that same sentiment, and shouts of encouragement occasionally rang out during the ceremony.

Ronda Davis, RYOCF education director, said Friday was the beginning of the graduates’ next stage of life.

“Celebrate yourself, because you’re worth it,” Davis said. “These young men are deserving of everything that we have to give them … Sometimes you need multiple chances … They’re doing amazing things, and I’m so excited to see what is to come.”

RYOCF Warden Je’Leslie Taylor agreed. She encouraged the graduates to keep working to build a sustainable life for themselves and their loved ones.

“Today, you celebrate this accomplishment, but then you continue to have another path, another goal,” Taylor said.

Junior Moreno’s goal involves taking additional classes. Moreno, who said he is scheduled to be released from the correctional facility next March, received his high school equivalency degree despite an unpredictable class schedule caused by lockdowns.

“You just never knew what to expect,” Moreno said. “That’ll make you really want to give up, because you can’t study and you got to just sit there in your room and teach yourself. It’s really hard.”

Educators and peers encouraged the students, who said that common struggle helped them persevere.

“Knowing that my classmates were going through the same obstacles — that’s what kept me going,” Jackson said. “We had to deal with pauses in us trying to receive our education, but we just got to continue to keep going and focus on the bigger picture. It’s always light at the end of the tunnel.”

