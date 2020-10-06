In the midst of 'challenging year,' Delagrave outlines 2021 county budget proposal

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave presented the proposed 2021 budget Tuesday night, which included plans for new $3.2 million pavilion at Quarry Lake Park, a new campground at Case Eagle Park in Rochester and additional funds for the Rail-to-Trail bike/pedestrian path.
“To say that this has been a challenging year would be an understatement — look no further than the mask I’m wearing and the setup for tonight’s meeting,” said Delagrave in his Tuesday night address to the Racine County Board on the county’s proposed 2021 budget, an advance copy of which was provided to The Journal Times.
“The COVID-19 outbreak has upended everyday life and caused so much heartbreak, not only in our communities but around the world. Facing a pandemic is hard enough on its own. But this year has also brought an economic recession, a long-overdue reckoning on race, and even more political strife. All of us — no matter our age, race, gender or political persuasion — have deeply felt the impact of this turbulent year.”
Delagrave said the issues confronted in 2020 will “be with us for some time to come.”
“With the budget proposal I am delivering to the County Board tonight, we seek to respond to the challenges of today — to make progress and do right by our residents — with the same grit and determination that has defined Racine County for generations,” Delagrave said. “Make no mistake; given the backdrop of a recession and so much uncertainty, the process to craft this budget was extremely challenging. Yet is was crucial to me that we protect our taxpayers, many of whom are already feeling the strain of the economic downturn.
“Led by Brian Nelson and our Finance Department, we focused on fiscally-prudent measures to ensure taxpayer dollars were stretched as far as possible. We’re tightening our belts in the same way many of our residents and businesses have, like holding off on filling vacant positions and delaying many large capital projects.”
By the numbers
A public budget hearing will be held on Racine County’s proposed 2021 budget on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the County Board Chambers at the Ives Grove Office Building, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.
The county’s proposed balanced 2021 budget calls for $77,881,520 in both revenues and expenditures, up 3.7% from a budgeted balanced $75,112,389 in 2020.
Projected 2021 revenues include $43,111,159 of property tax income, up 4.5% from the $41,252,227 budgeted in 2020. The county’s proposed 2021 budget calls for $30,873,741 in general revenues, down from $31,123,019 this year, as well as $3,896,620 in applied cash balances, up from $2,737,143 currently.
The county’s proposed 2021 expenditures include $30,168,693 for General Government, down from $31,358,415; $40,466,575 for Public Safety, up from $37,412,831; $270,867 for Health and Human Services, up from $258,055; $4,956,827 for Culture, Recreation and Education, up from $4,720,956; and $2,018,558 for Conservation and Development, up from $1,362,132.
During a Tuesday afternoon conference call with local media to discuss his 2021 budget address, Delagrave said that while the exact property tax mill rate will not be known until November, he said he was confident that the county’s tax rate would show a year-to-year decline for the seventh straight year.
“I think that shows our frugalness at the County Board in how we’re targeting our expenditures,” he said. “The amount that individuals will pay per thousand on their home will drop.”
Delagrave said he expected county staffing levels to stay flat in 2021.
“We’re not laying anybody off, but we certainly are tightening our belt in terms of withholding filling some positions in 2021,” he said.
In response to questioning whether he was laying the ground for a countywide sales tax, Delagrave was succinct in his reply: “Absolutely not.”
Sixty-eight of Wisconsin’s 72 counties have enacted a 0.5-cent county sales tax.
Reflecting on the county’s proposed 2021 budget, Delagrave struck an optimistic tone.
“I have no doubt that the best times for Racine County are ahead of us,” he noted. “I’m very optimistic about the future of Racine County. No doubt there’s some daunting challenges, but … I feel really good about this budget. It protects taxpayers, but at the same time it enhances our services in critical areas of need.”
Investment in infrastructure
Despite the economic challenges facing Racine County from COVID and the related economic downturn, infrastructure developments remain a high priority for Delagrave.
Included in the county’s proposed 2021 budget is $3.2 million for development of a new pavilion at Quarry Lake Park to replace a nearly 50-year-old facility. The project comes on the heels of the county’s late summer completion of a new $740,000 beach house at Einer Fischer Park in the Town of Burlington.
Also included in the county’s proposed 2021 budget is $250,000 for initial design work for a new campground at Case Eagle Park in Rochester and $500,000 to complete the Rail- to-Trails route of the Badger through Sturtevant, Mount Pleasant, Yorkville, Union Grove and Dover. The latter investment, which comes from money generated from land sales and not tax dollars –allows the county to leverage a $1 million state grant to finish the bike/pedestrian.
“When I took office five years ago, I made upgrading our parks a priority,” Delagrave said. “Since then, I’m proud of the major improvements we’ve made in parks from the west end to the east end of Racine County.”
The proposed 2021 county budget also calls for the allocation of more than $3 million for road construction, “the most in recent memory” according to Delagrave, for completion of Highway K from Overson Road to U.S. Highway 45, and “several key road repairs” on Highways C, G, H, and W. The proposed budget also earmarks $350,000 to begin a two-year process to rebuild Highway P in the Town of Burlington, with planned design completion in 2021 for 2022 reconstruction work.
Delagrave told the board that infrastructure is crucial for realizing future growth in Racine County.
“Despite the recession, the county continues to see significant corporate investments from companies such as Amazon and ND Packaging, and new housing developments including Cornerstone Crossing in Waterford, Tivoli Green in Mount Pleasant and Gold Medal Lofts in the City of Racine,” he said.
To continue that momentum, Delagrave said, he is creating a countywide planning commission, bringing together county municipalities to spur development.
It’s being done, he said, “to send a message to developers that Racine County and its communities are working together to bring high-quality housing and economic development projects to our area.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.