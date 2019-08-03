In the cracks: Maintenance falling behind on Racine's roads

The state aid shown here is officially known as General Transportation Aid, or GTA. Assistant Commissioner of Public Works John Rooney explain…

Road conditions holding steady

Racine’s roads are currently in as good as shape as they’ve been for the past two decades. The citywide Pavement Condition Index (a 1-100 rating that indicates the condition of pavement) has been between 66 and 72 every year since 1990, despite staffing cuts.

Racine’s PCI has plateaued at 69 since 2015, a rating that Assistant Commissioner of Public Works John Rooney is satisfied with.