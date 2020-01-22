In State of the State speech, Tony Evers pushes nonpartisan redistricting, help for dairy industry

"As I reflect on my first year in office, although there were setbacks and occasional political posturing — what I call ‘huffing and puffing’ — we also had a lot of success, and I am proud of everything we accomplished in just a year’s time," Evers said in excerpts from his Wednesday State of the State address.

Despite disagreements with the Republicans who control the Legislature, Evers largely avoided calling out Republicans. Instead, he highlighted the bipartisan bills he signed and the state budget he and Republicans approved that moved some issues forward "for the first time in a generation."

However, Republican leaders on Wednesday criticized Evers for a lack of bipartisanship.

"What you're going to hear tonight, I believe, is all things based on polling," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, told reporters before the address, citing the Webster's Dictionary definition of bipartisan. "That's not the definition of bipartisan. It actually requires people sitting down and compromising in a give and take that we have not seen from the Evers administration."

Vos noted a package of bills introduced this week by Evers aimed at curbing youth vaping. He said the bills should be "easy, bipartisan, something that should be a layup," but added the bills did not include GOP input.