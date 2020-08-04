In Racine County visit, Steil honors legacy of Col. Hans Christian Heg

“Colonel Heg had deep roots in Southeast Wisconsin,” Steil said of Heg, who was born at Haugestad in the community of Lierbyen in Lier, Buskerud, Norway before migrating to the U.S. with his family in 1840.

“The pride and respect for Col. Heg is evident throughout the Town of Norway and greater area. Col. Heg was an abolitionist, an immigrant, and military leader who died fighting to end slavery. While Col. Heg may have been Norwegian by birth, we are proud to claim him as one of our own. Ignorance is dangerous and we will not allow future generations of Wisconsinites to forget the sacrifice and service of Col. Heg. Thank you to Town Chair Jean Jacobson and our local officials for their work to preserve his legacy.”

As an adult, Heg lived in the Town of Norway in north central Racine County just south of Muskego, having bought his father’s farm.

Said Jacobson of Heg’s lasting legacy in the community, “The Town of Norway is proud to be Col. Heg’s hometown. His statue, across from our Town Hall in Col. Heg Park, reminds us daily of his community service and his honorable service to our nation to end slavery. It is very appropriate for Congressman Steil to take the time to honor Col Heg, by naming the Muskego Post Office in his honor and bringing to light his many accomplishments.”