In Racine County visit, Steil honors legacy of Col. Hans Christian Heg

TOWN OF NORWAY — First Congressional District U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil (R.-Wis.) honored the life of Colonel Hans Christian Heg (1829-1863) and celebrated his contributions to end slavery and fight injustice during a half-hour Tuesday visit to Heg’s statue at Colonel Heg Memorial Park in the Town of Norway, where Steil met with local officials.
The 20-acre park facility, 6300 Heg Park Road, is owned and operated by Racine County. In addition to a statue honoring Heg, the park features two picnic shelters, restroom facilities, a baseball diamond, the Seven Waters Trail, a museum and several historical buildings operated by the Norway Historical Society, 6419 Heg Park Road.
Heg served for a time on both the Norway Town Board and Racine County Board of Supervisors and was a member of the Free Soil Party, which opposed the expansion of slavery. Heg also led Wisconsin’s Wide Awakes, a fraternal militia that fought slave catchers who came up from the south in search of those who escaped slavery in the states that would later become the Confederacy.
Heg also served as a Wisconsin State Prison commissioner and later led a state prison in Waupun, using those roles to emphasize workforce training over punishment of criminals in the Wisconsin justice system.
Heg honored by Steil
During a half-hour Monday afternoon visit to the Town of Norway, Steil paid homage to Heg at Colonel Heg Memorial Park.
“Colonel Heg had deep roots in Southeast Wisconsin,” Steil said of Heg, who was born at Haugestad in the community of Lierbyen in Lier, Buskerud, Norway before migrating to the U.S. with his family in 1840.
“The pride and respect for Col. Heg is evident throughout the Town of Norway and greater area. Col. Heg was an abolitionist, an immigrant, and military leader who died fighting to end slavery. While Col. Heg may have been Norwegian by birth, we are proud to claim him as one of our own. Ignorance is dangerous and we will not allow future generations of Wisconsinites to forget the sacrifice and service of Col. Heg. Thank you to Town Chair Jean Jacobson and our local officials for their work to preserve his legacy.”
As an adult, Heg lived in the Town of Norway in north central Racine County just south of Muskego, having bought his father’s farm.
Said Jacobson of Heg’s lasting legacy in the community, “The Town of Norway is proud to be Col. Heg’s hometown. His statue, across from our Town Hall in Col. Heg Park, reminds us daily of his community service and his honorable service to our nation to end slavery. It is very appropriate for Congressman Steil to take the time to honor Col Heg, by naming the Muskego Post Office in his honor and bringing to light his many accomplishments.”
Drive to rename Muskego post office
On June 25, Steil introduced a bill to name the U.S. Postal Service office in Muskego the “Colonel Hans Christian Heg Post Office” in honor of Heg after rioters destroyed Heg’s statue outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison on June 23, tearing down the statue and throwing it into Lake Mendota. The decapitated statue was recovered on June 25.
Four Republican Wisconsin Congressmen – F. James Sensenbrenner of Brookfield, Glenn Grothman of Fond du Lac, Mike Gallagher of DePere, and Tom Tiffany of Wausau – are co-sponsors of the bill. Steil chose the Muskego post office because of Heg’s roots in the area, his family migrating to the Waukesha County community in 1840.
In 1863, Heg was mortally wounded in Chickamauga, Ga. leading a charge against the Confederate lines. After his death, the Wisconsin State Journal reported that “The State has sent no braver soldier, and no truer patriot to aid in this mighty struggle for national unity, than Hans Christian Heg.”
As a colonel, Heg was the highest-ranked Wisconsin officer killed in combat during the Civil War.
Shaping 'Forward'
Standing tall
Original location
Standing with women
Escaping the elements
Adding a fresh coat
Braving the snow
Showing solidarity
Recognizing love
Blindfolded in protest
Blindfolded in protest
Digging in
'For Sale'
Battle drags on
'Recall' Walker
Starting young
In full bloom
Setting a strong example
'Votes for Women'
Covered in paint
Covered in paint
Covered in paint
Covered in paint
Clean up effort
Bringing it down
Left in the street
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.