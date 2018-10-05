MOUNT PLEASANT — National NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson remembers his great aunt giving him starch as a snack when he was a young boy. He thought it was candy.
“Why would we be eating starch?” he asked those gathered Friday at the 68th annual Racine Branch NAACP Theodore Harris Humanitarian Award Dinner at Delta Hotels by Marriott Racine, 7111 Washington Ave.
Johnson explained that the tradition of African-Americans eating starch stretches back more than a hundred years in the American South as a way to satiate hunger pangs.
“During those lean months,” he said, “there was this wisdom that if you would eat starch, there would be a chemical reaction that would make you feel full, even though you were starving to death.”
During a politically charged keynote speech, Johnson used his starch anecdote as a metaphor, encouraging listeners to exercise their right to vote on Nov. 6. He emphasized that African-Americans haven’t been able to vote for very long, compared to how long Anglo-Saxon men have had the right.
“We are starving to death today,” he said. “There’s not enough of us looking through the rhetoric (of national politics).”
Johnson spoke for 30 minutes, touching upon several topics. He told a condensed history of how blacks migrated north to find union jobs after the Civil War, and he also called out what he perceived as “levels of racism germinating from the White House.”
He rarely called out President Donald Trump by name, but Johnson still spent several minutes accusing the president of various shortcomings — sentiments that were well received by the approximately 200 people in attendance.
“We assume that the democracy that we are accustomed to will always be what it is (like right now),” Johnson said. “Have we not paid attention that the Russians are tampering with our elections? That we have a president that refuses to acknowledge that situation?”
Johnson believes that Trump “mocked women’s misery,” with regard to the expected confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court this weekend.
“If you watch Fox News, we are not going to have a sensible conversation,” Johnson said, jabbing at the president’s preferred news television channel.
Purpose
The NAACP’s theme for 2018 is “DEFEAT HATE – VOTE.”
“I think that young people and people of color don’t vote enough, even though I think they are the groups most impacted by our legislators today,” said Jamie McClendon, a criminal defense attorney in Racine. “I think the current political atmosphere is very volatile. And the only way for politicians to hear you is to let them know you exist.”
Plenty of local and state officials and candidates were in attendance Friday, including Racine County Board member Nick Demske and Racine Alderman John Tate II.
“The NAACP has to be at the forefront of promoting and recommending policies that promote an even playing field,” Tate said, adding that he is a member.
State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, was there with her parents, former State Rep. Jeffrey Neubauer and Wisconsin Court of Appeals Judge Lisa Neubauer, a candidate for state Supreme Court. State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, was present, as was Republican Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling.
“(The NAACP) is a group I’ve supported for a lot longer than I’ve campaigning,” Democratic nominee for Congress Randy Bryce told The Journal Times. “I’m here because I want to listen to the concerns and the needs of our community.”
A call to action
“We are a nonpartisan organization,” Johnson said with a laugh near the end of his speech, acknowledging that his words likely appeared one-sided, although his talk was well received by those in attendance.
He warned against institutional mistakes of the past and discouraged ignoring the power of the vote.
“We are not that far removed … (from being) exploited as free labor (in slavery),” Johnson said. “The political landscape was one in which we had no choice. We had no choice because we could not exercise the right to vote ... we treat our votes like pieces of change, but all that change added up together is power.”
Aquanetta Lewis said she felt empowered by the speech, even though her political views often differed from Johnson’s.
“I’m more of a conservative type of person,” Lewis said, but added that she felt appointing Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court would be a mistake, something that Johnson had mentioned as well.
“The impact of what we do now or who we vote for now will go out 10 or 15 years, and that’s one of the things I think people don’t realize,” Lewis continued. “I believe in being progressive and in moving everybody forward, and I think voting for that Justice (Kavanaugh) may not do that part of it.”
