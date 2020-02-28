You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
In photos: Racine Zoo Chinese lantern sale draws a crowd
0 comments
alert top story

In photos: Racine Zoo Chinese lantern sale draws a crowd

{{featured_button_text}}

The Racine Zoo's sale Friday of part of its Chinese Lantern Festival collection drew a line of perhaps 200 people hoping to buy something to take home. Sales were brisk for items ranging in price from $40 to $200 each. 

Lantern sale draws a crowd

The Racine Zoo's sale Friday of part of its Chinese Lantern Festival collection drew a line of perhaps 200 people hoping to buy something to take home. Sales were brisk for items ranging in price from $40 to $200 each. Here, two women carry a flower toward the zoo exit while those in line watch. 
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News