One of the two grain elevators at the former Horlick's Malted Milk complex along Northwestern Avenue is shown Friday afternoon being demolished by Kaukauna-based Statewide Razing, using a crane and wrecking ball.

John Martin of Statewide, the crane operator, said the grain elevator was about 100 feet tall before work began, and about 80 feet tall on Friday. He expected the demolition to take a few weeks. The other grain elevator will not come down for now, Martin said, because it supports a cellular tower, and the lease doesn’t run out for several years.

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

