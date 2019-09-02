RACINE — Racine County has some great summer traditions.
From 4th Fest, the Racine County Fair, a bevy of fun festivals, cooling off on the beautiful shores of North Beach and enjoying dining outdoors. In the summer, Racine County has a little bit of something for everyone.
Here’s a look back at some of The Journal Times’ favorite photos from summer 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.