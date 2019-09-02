{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Racine County has some great summer traditions.

From 4th Fest, the Racine County Fair, a bevy of fun festivals, cooling off on the beautiful shores of North Beach and enjoying dining outdoors. In the summer, Racine County has a little bit of something for everyone.

Here’s a look back at some of The Journal Times’ favorite photos from summer 2019.

North Beach

Jace Thompson, 2, of Oak Creek creates a sand castle on a warm summer day at North Beach, on Aug. 8.
Lighthouse run finish

Miguel Garcia crosses the finish line with a time of 53:51 to take first place overall in the 10 mile race at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in Downtown Racine on June 15. 
Heroes on parade

World War II veterans wave to the crowd at the 4th Fest Parade on July 4 in Downtown Racine.
Pro Watercross

Graham Hunt from Mooresville, NC rounds a curve during the Pro Watercross National Tour, on July 14 at North Beach in Racine.
Animal Crackers

Dan Peters' hair flies and he plays guitar with  the Chicago Tribute Anthology during their show on July 10, the opening night of the Animal Crackers Concert Series at the Racine Zoo. This was the 33rd year for the music series.
Racine County Fair

People watch as pigs race around the track at the Racine County Fair on July 25 at the fairgrounds in Yorkville.
Bear Paw Beach

Visitors play Aug. 11 on Adventure Island, an obstacle course at the new Bear Paw Beach at Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp Resort in Caledonia.
Hot dogs and basketball

Anyleigh, 3, holds a hot dog while watching a basketball tournament honoring Ty'Rese West and Donte Shannon Aug. 1 at Marquette Park.
Sunflower selfie

Melissa Barborich of North Prairie in Waukesha County takes a selfie with her daughter, Bella, 5, during opening day of the Oak Rest Farms sunflower field on July 23 at 6138 S. Pine St. in the Town of Burlington. 
St. Rita Festival

People enjoy rides on Aug. 18 during the St. Rita Festival. 

