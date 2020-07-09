In-person Post Prom 2020 canceled: 'We're heartbroken'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Add Post Prom to the list of events canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A virtual event will still be offered on Aug. 8 for high schoolers from nine Racine area schools, but the dance that has been held annually for more than half-a-century won't be held in its normal form.

One of the reasons cited for the in-person cancellation were the City of Racine Public Health Department's restrictions regarding and prohibitions on mass gatherings.

“We’re heartbroken to break this 60-year tradition in Racine, but after consulting with city officials we had no choice due to restrictions on mass gatherings,” stated Mark Patzke, president of Racine Founder's Rotary Club, which puts on the annual event.

"This virtual dance is our best effort to offer them a SAFE solution vs. mass gathering," a Rotary news release stated. "We also hope this deters drinking and driving, which is the reason our event started in the first place."