In-person Post Prom 2020 canceled: 'We're heartbroken'

RACINE — Add Post Prom to the list of events canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A virtual event will still be offered on Aug. 8 for high schoolers from nine Racine area schools, but the dance that has been held annually for more than half-a-century won't be held in its normal form.
One of the reasons cited for the in-person cancellation were the City of Racine Public Health Department's restrictions regarding and prohibitions on mass gatherings.
“We’re heartbroken to break this 60-year tradition in Racine, but after consulting with city officials we had no choice due to restrictions on mass gatherings,” stated Mark Patzke, president of Racine Founder's Rotary Club, which puts on the annual event.
"This virtual dance is our best effort to offer them a SAFE solution vs. mass gathering," a Rotary news release stated. "We also hope this deters drinking and driving, which is the reason our event started in the first place."
The details of the virtual event have not yet been released, and the organizers have asked anyone willing to help or offer ideas to email racineprom@gmail.com. The theme for Post Prom 2020 is “The Greatest Showman,” inspired by the 2017 film starring Hugh Jackman as circus ringleader P.T. Barnum.
The prom had been originally scheduled for May 16, but was rescheduled for Aug. 8 due to COVID-19, the pandemic that has not seen its spread slow much in Wisconsin since spring.
For the virtual event, Patzke said "we want to encourage these graduating seniors to get dressed up, do their hair and enjoy a fabulous dinner on the town."
A release from Rotary said that the "online virtual dance ... will likely include local and national celebrity cameos, shout outs and interviews."
Videos and photos of virtual promgoers will also be able to shared online.
Through Rotary's connections with "Real Racine, RAMAC and other similar organizations west of I-94," Rotary is calling on community businesses to offer meals and experiences to the the young people who otherwise would have gone to prom.
"We see this as a way to support small business while coming together as a community to offer meaningful small-group celebrating options," Patzke said.
Post Prom is open to graduating seniors (and their dates) from Case, Horlick, Park, St. Catherine's, Racine Lutheran, Walden III and Union Grove high schools; The Prairie School, and The REAL School.
