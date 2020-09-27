In listening session, grandma describes racism starting in elementary school

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — Community members gathered Sunday at the Second Baptist Church for a wide-ranging discussion on racism, policing, a possible way forward, with a particular emphasis on engaging the city's youth.

The gathering was the second of four scheduled listening sessions intended to give residents the opportunity to address city officials about their concerns, and to suggest strategies for healing, following the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake by Officer Rusten Sheskey and the subsequent civil unrest.

On the forefront of the discussion was the shooting of Blake, but it was clear from the discussion that many felt the undercurrent of racism existed and has been ignored, for a long time.

Among the speakers was the Second Baptist Church Associate Minister Essie Bennett, who told those gathered that her 7-year-old granddaughter has already been subject to racism at school.

In one incident last year, the girl was told by other 6-year-old students that she could not sit at a certain table in the cafeteria because it was for white students. She handled the situation, retorting that she had other friends, but the shame of it was she faced racism as such a young age.