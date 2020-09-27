In listening session, grandma describes racism starting in elementary school

KENOSHA — Community members gathered Sunday at the Second Baptist Church for a wide-ranging discussion on racism, policing, a possible way forward, with a particular emphasis on engaging the city's youth.
The gathering was the second of four scheduled listening sessions intended to give residents the opportunity to address city officials about their concerns, and to suggest strategies for healing, following the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake by Officer Rusten Sheskey and the subsequent civil unrest.
On the forefront of the discussion was the shooting of Blake, but it was clear from the discussion that many felt the undercurrent of racism existed and has been ignored, for a long time.
Among the speakers was the Second Baptist Church Associate Minister Essie Bennett, who told those gathered that her 7-year-old granddaughter has already been subject to racism at school.
In one incident last year, the girl was told by other 6-year-old students that she could not sit at a certain table in the cafeteria because it was for white students. She handled the situation, retorting that she had other friends, but the shame of it was she faced racism as such a young age.
Many in the audience made reference to the importance of engaging young people, giving them a voice in the process, with one audience member suggesting future meetings be held in the county's schools to hear the solutions the students might propose.
One such student, Alana Carmickle, 16, who is a junior at Indian Trails High School, was on hand with some ideas of her own.
Carmickle observed that young people spend most of their time at school where more could be done to address racism. She said in class it seemed they learned, "Things were bad and then it was fixed."
She suggested a program such as the 1619 Project could be utilized to offer a fuller history.
The event only had a couple of young people in attendance. However, it ran in conjunction with the Justice For Jacob: Seize The Day 24 Hour Rally at Kenosha’s Civic Center Park.
Another theme of the session was that of trust. Or, in actuality, the broken trust that exists between the black community and members of law enforcement.
Brian Monroe told the audience when he sees flashing lights, he gets nervous.
He went on to say that trust has be earned but right now many in the black community are feeling hurt, fear and pain following the shooting of Blake.
Monroe also spoke of the importance of turning to God for healing. He said, "The only way to ensure healing in Kenosha is to bring God back into the fold."
This sentiment was expressed by others during the event.
On the issue of trust, many attendees spoke of the ongoing problems between law enforcement and communities of color, with special reference to Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, whose controversial comments about warehousing black men have not been forgotten.
However, speakers also mentioned some of the problems with the Kenosha Police Department, with particular reference to the fact they tend to congregate in communities of color, such as Uptown. One speaker said all that patrol in one area makes the neighborhood seem more dangerous than it actually is.
Further, the Kenosha Police Department officers continue to patrol without body cameras, despite the fact the city has been talking about body cameras for years.
Another issue speakers brought up was the portion of the city budget dedicated to law enforcement, approximately 36 percent, with police and fire together consuming about 50 percent of the budget. With the other needs of the city, there has been nothing left over to bolster other community needs, such as mental health.
Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, Representatives Tip McGuire and Tod Ohnstad, and many of the city's alderman were on hand for the community gathering.
Future listening sessions have also been scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. Sundays:
- Oct. 4 at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5400 First Ave.
- Oct. 11 at St. Mark’s Catholic Church, 7117 14th Ave.
Praying for calm
Street preacher on the mic
Rev. Dr. Monica Cummings of Bradford Community Church Unitarian Universalist
Dominican Sister Erica Jordan quotes Dr. Martin Luther King's famed "Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that" speech
Rev. Anita Lang of Immanuel United Methodist Church
A man and woman hold hands in prayer
Art painted on the boarded up walls of Kenosha's Christ The King Church
A faith-filled painting
Praying for calm
