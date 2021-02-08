In less than 2 years, 2 sisters started up 4 franchises, and they're looking to start their fifth in Racine

Pfeifer added it empowered her to believe she could learn how to do tech repair.

“We all looked at each other, and we were like, ‘We can do this,’” Ryan Pluer, chief marketing officer said, referring to when the three made the decision to start franchises.

Breaking into the tech industry

Pfeifer was a marketing consultant at an insurance company and Ryan Pluer was a director of marketing at a wealth management firm before the two decided to start their own business.

Though Pfeifer and Ryan Pluer had no prior experience in technology, both knew it wasn’t going to go away any time soon, making it an opportunity for growth, they said.

“There are not a lot of women in tech, but we thought we could take the business side of it,” Ryan Pluer said.

In 2019, women only made up 26% of the workforce in information technology, according to the National Center for Women and Information Technology.

“I think women in business are brilliant, hardworking, and humble,” Ryan Pluer said. “It’s just that first step — it’s the hardest. You can do it.”