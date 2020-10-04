In Kenosha, Catholic-led rally seeks unity

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian has said that the city has not done enough historically to address racial inequity, the primary injustice that has spurred Black Lives Matter protests into the streets over the past five months. He told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel last week that one of his great regrets as mayor was not keeping together a committee on racial issues that formed in 2000 but disbanded the next year.

“I’m refusing to make that mistake a second time,” he told the newspaper. “We thought we solved the problem, and we didn’t.”

The church and politics

Listecki has distanced himself from partisanship. After the Trump campaign planned a Catholics for Trump rally in Milwaukee in March — an event later canceled due to the pandemic — Listecki quickly pointed out that the church was not sponsoring the gathering.

“The Catholic Church and the Archdiocese of Milwaukee are not endorsing the rally,” Listecki said at the time. “The mission of the church is religious, not political.”

Catholics comprise about 25% of the Wisconsin population, according to the Pew Research Center, making the demographic a key vote in the presidential election.