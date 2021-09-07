In interest of increasing respect among aldermen, a Racine City Council code of conduct is advancing

RACINE — After nearly three years in the queue, a proposed code of conduct for members of the Racine City Council is moving out of committee.

The Committee of the Whole voted on Wednesday to send the matter to the City Council with a recommendation for adoption.

Alderman Mollie Jones voted against the measure because there were members of the committee who were absent from the discussion. Alderman John Tate II, president of the council, facilitated the discussion and did not vote.

The committee was not expecting to vote on the matter.

However, Alderman Jason Meekma, the person who called for the creation of the document in 2019, made a motion for the matter to be sent forward and the committee agreed.

Tate said the council took up the matter of a code of conduct in 2019 due to certain behavior on the council at the time, but he offered no specifics.

Because there was no code of conduct, some council members felt they did not have supporting ordinances to raise a complaint.

The full council is due to discuss and possibly act on the proposal at its meeting tonight.

The code