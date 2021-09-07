In interest of increasing respect among aldermen, a Racine City Council code of conduct is advancing

RACINE — After nearly three years in the queue, a proposed code of conduct for members of the Racine City Council is moving out of committee.
The Committee of the Whole voted on Wednesday to send the matter to the City Council with a recommendation for adoption.
Alderman Mollie Jones voted against the measure because there were members of the committee who were absent from the discussion. Alderman John Tate II, president of the council, facilitated the discussion and did not vote.
The committee was not expecting to vote on the matter.
However, Alderman Jason Meekma, the person who called for the creation of the document in 2019, made a motion for the matter to be sent forward and the committee agreed.
Tate said the council took up the matter of a code of conduct in 2019 due to certain behavior on the council at the time, but he offered no specifics.
Because there was no code of conduct, some council members felt they did not have supporting ordinances to raise a complaint.
The full council is due to discuss and possibly act on the proposal at its meeting tonight.
The code
The draft code of conduct has items expected of such a document. For example:
- Alderman must refrain from accepting gifts or favors for future benefit of the individual offering the gift or favor.
- Aldermen must work for the common good of the city and not for private interests.
- Aldermen should be prepared for council meetings by studying agenda items.
- Aldermen should refrain from discussing private matters of the council.
The code of conduct, if adopted, would prohibit “abusive conduct, personal charges, or verbal attacks upon the character, motives, ethics, or morals of other members” of the council and employees of the city.
The code would also require the aldermen to act with respect, pay attention in meetings, and would prohibit someone from continually interrupting or attempting to speak over other alderman.
Codifying process
Meekma noted a code of conduct is rather common among municipal governments. Some members of the committee attended a seminar on the subject in the recent past.
“I introduced this because I felt strongly about codifying process,” he said, adding that he wanted to ensure things were “written down and spelled out so that when things arise, we have something to turn to provide us with guidance.”
When the code of conduct was initially conceived in 2019, there were some concerns.
Some of the council felt it was “punitive or accusatory in its approach,” he said, but he added there was an effort to refine the code and address those concerns.
Consequences
The code of conduct gives the authority for enforcement of the document to the City Council.
According to City Attorney Scott Letteney, under the statutes the council members are the judges of the qualifications and behaviors if its members.
The committee anticipates if there were conduct that violated the code, the council would discuss the matter, determine if the code had been violated and determine consequences through a deliberative process.
The council could censure the alderman or, for an egregious violation, the alderman could be expelled, according to Letteney.
“Obviously, it’s the most extreme result,” Letteney said.
Respect
Alderman Maurice Horton indicated his support.
“In the past I know we had a lot of situations, and a lot of heated debates, and that’s what we’re supposed to have,” Horton said.
He added when people come to council they should show respect to their colleagues — regardless of how they vote.
The alderman were in general agreement that members should act in a respectful way, but there was some concern about the language and whether it was too broad or vague.
Alderman Sam Peete noted such language as “not performing duties” was rather subjective. As a result, he continued, the document was in a position to be abused by someone with a beef against someone else — as has occurred at the state level.
“What we’re doing today can have an adverse effect in the future if all of the necessary items are not clear (so) they can’t be abused, or subject to interpretation,” Peete said.
Tate countered the process was a deliberative one. If someone raised an issue, the entire body would discuss the matter so no one person was in a position to use the code of conduct as a tool against someone else.