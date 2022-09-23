In first public session, Burlington's race relations task force addresses community's lack of diversity

Gathered for the first public meeting Thursday of Burlington's race relations task force are, from left, Eric Burling, Erin Ramczyk, Laura Bielefeldt, Brittany Angley-Thorngate, Josiah Angley-Thorngate and coordinator David Thompson.
BURLINGTON — Seeking strategies to improve interracial understanding, members of a city task force are first confronting a stark reality: Burlington's predominant whiteness.
According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Burlington's population of 11,008 is more than 94% white — far ahead of the national rate of 75% and the statewide rate of 61.6%.
The task force created in response to racial tensions is undergoing changes as it works to implement a variety of ideas aimed at promoting tolerance among the city's 11,000 residents. At their first public meeting, task force members discussed the challenges of fostering a culture of diversity in a community that has so few members of racial and ethnic minorities.
"I've never lived in an that area where there was less diversity," said Brittany Angley-Thorngate, a recent transplant from California.
Angley-Thorngate's husband, Josiah, who grew up in Burlington and returned when the couple resettled in his old hometown, said he was surprised upon returning to see so few people of color in Burlington.
"It is shocking," he said. "It is limiting to not be exposed to diversity."
Both he and his wife joined the task force after finding a Confederate flag displayed in their new neighborhood and then attending a Burlington City Council meeting to express concerns.
Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty last year announced the creation of a task force following several incidents of racial tension and outright racism expressed by members of the community. Initially, the group’s membership was not disclosed to the public, and its meetings were held behind closed doors.
In July 2021, the group produced a report listing ideas for addressing racism, including public education forums, targeted action in the schools, a strategy for diversity and inclusion, a new community feedback strategy, and what the group called “formal and systematic activity” on racism.
The Burlington City Council has never taken action on the recommendations, nor has the Burlington Area School District publicly addressed proposals that relate to the schools.
The group intends to meet 6-8 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of every month at the city’s public works headquarters, 2200 S. Pine St.
The first public meeting drew lackluster attendance, with just six members in attendance out of about 21 on the roster.
David Thompson, the mayor's hand-picked task force coordinator, told his colleagues that he hopes for better attendance in the future, as well as tangible signs of progress.
"I don't want us to have talk and no action," Thompson said.
Among those who were absent were City Council President Jon Schultz, School Board President Peter Turke, Alderman Tom Preusker, business owner Patrick Sullivan and school teacher Melissa Statz.
Although the two-hour meeting produced little movement on the 2021 recommendations, other ideas were mentioned, including expanding ethnic food and music festivals, a community survey and a Facebook page.
The group also discussed "unconscious bias" training for Burlington police officers, as well as examining police department data for signs of disproportionately high traffic stops involving minorities, also sometimes described sarcastically as "driving while black."
Police Chief Brian Zmudzinski and Lt. Jeremy Krusemark both attended Thursday session, offering assurances that they support the task force's work and that they would cooperate.
Zmudzinski said he would try to produce the traffic-stop data for the group's next meeting. "I'm curious myself," he said.
Josiah Angley-Thorngate said while he is not accusing Burlington cops of showing such bias, he said "driving while black" has been a problem elsewhere nationally.
Angley-Thorngate recommended producing such data regularly and posting it publicly.
"It's the kind of thing that would go a long way toward demonstrating transparency," he said. "It's about creating trust, or trustworthiness."
