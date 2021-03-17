In financial straits, St. Rita Parish to close popular child care program while facing $1.3M in repair needs

CALEDONIA — St. Rita Parish has announced it will close its popular child care program on June 30.
The program, C.A.R.E.S., has a budget deficit of nearly $60,000; the parish itself has a budget deficit; and the repairs needed for the historic Cascia Hall are expected to cost more than $1 million. Cascia Hall is deteriorating to the point it may be a safety risk to keep it open.
The Rev. Michael Petersen made the announcement during recentl Sunday services.
The parish — like restaurants, theaters, and clothing stores — is feeling the COVID-19 economic pinch.
With the doors closed for a while last year, gatherings limited and annual fundraisers are canceled, churches across the country are struggling with revenue. St. Rita, 4339 Douglas Ave., isn’t even having a Lenten fish fry this year.
Still, some parents expressed concern about moving their children away from the daycare they are accustomed to, away from their friends and the staff who have cared for them. On top of that, with child care costs rising, the closure of C.A.R.E.S. removes an affordable childcare for working parents with few such options.
Deficit
Petersen addressed the issues in a letter to the parish dated March 9.
“I take no delight in having made the decision to close the C.A.R.E.S. program,” Petersen wrote. “The decision was not made lightly.”
While he and the advisory councils work to address the deficit issue, the parish’s leadership decided it cannot carry the losses incurred by the C.A.R.E.S. program.
C.A.R.E.S. has been a mission of the church for approximately 30 years.
Cascia Hall
From 1941-2005, the historic building on the grounds of St. Rita Parish was the church where members of the parish worshipped. In 2005, the parish built a modern church that could accommodate more people and was compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.
The historic church then became known as Cascia Hall. C.A.R.E.S. currently resides in the lower level of the hall.
In addition to the day care center, Cascia Hall includes meeting rooms, the parish office, a former monastery with 40 rooms, and the residence of Reverend Peterson.
Cascia Hall has many interesting architectural and historical points of interest, but it is also in need of some very expensive renovation. Its condition represents health and safety concerns for the parish.
Petersen called the health and safety of the staff and children priceless.
One of the primary concerns is that the mortar holding the exterior bricks together is in need of some tuck-pointing.
When mortar is exposed to decades of wind, rain, ice and snow, it could begin to deteriorate, allowing water to leak in. Once the water is inside, it begins to soak in, damaging the plaster walls.
That is what is happening at Cascia Hall.
Petersen pointed to the chapel where large sheets have been placed on the floor to catch the plaster as it falls off the wall. A stained glass window has a pile of towels underneath to soak up the water as it leaks in. There are also problems with the windows in the former sanctuary.
When the new church was built in 2005, some stained glass windows were removed from the historic church and installed in the new church.
Petersen described the bare windows left behind in the historic church as brittle. One shattered last year.
The cost of replacing the windows and tuck-pointing the mortar was an estimated $250,000. Additionally, the roof, plumbing and most of the electrical wiring are original to the building.
An architect who examined the building estimated it would need approximately $1.3 million in repairs.
“At this point, no decisions have been made,” Petersen said of the future of the building.
Parents respond
The news that St. Rita Parish would close the child care program elicited an emotional response from some parents.
Lindsey Donaldson said the situation could have been handled better.
While an announcement was made during Sunday services, the parents whose children are in C.A.R.E.S. were not otherwise advised they would be losing their childcare.
She praised the C.A.R.E.S. program and the staff for “teaching our children about God and respect.”
Donaldson lives on the south side of Racine and drives across town just to take her kids to the C.A.R.E.S. program.
“I just fell in love with it,” she said.
It is also where the kids have made friends. She added if families had more notice, they might have hosted fundraisers and found a way to address the budget deficit without closing the day care.
She worries about where the staff will find other employment, especially in an economy rattled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Petersen said the 3K and 4K before-care and after-care program could be taken over by another group.
In the letter to the parish, Petersen said what is needed is “for all parishioners to participate in and support the parish as a whole.”
Donaldson is concerned that, if another entity takes over the day care, it may no longer be an affordable option for working families.
She is working at home now because of the pandemic. But she doesn’t expect that to last, meaning she will soon have to find before-school and after-school care for her children.
The results are in ...
Looking for a great fish fry place in Racine County? These restaurants are the best fish fry spots in Racine County, according to our readers and the results of our 2020 Best of Racine County contest.