In financial straits, St. Rita Parish to close popular child care program while facing $1.3M in repair needs

Cascia Hall has many interesting architectural and historical points of interest, but it is also in need of some very expensive renovation. Its condition represents health and safety concerns for the parish.

Petersen called the health and safety of the staff and children priceless.

One of the primary concerns is that the mortar holding the exterior bricks together is in need of some tuck-pointing.

When mortar is exposed to decades of wind, rain, ice and snow, it could begin to deteriorate, allowing water to leak in. Once the water is inside, it begins to soak in, damaging the plaster walls.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That is what is happening at Cascia Hall.

Petersen pointed to the chapel where large sheets have been placed on the floor to catch the plaster as it falls off the wall. A stained glass window has a pile of towels underneath to soak up the water as it leaks in. There are also problems with the windows in the former sanctuary.

When the new church was built in 2005, some stained glass windows were removed from the historic church and installed in the new church.

Petersen described the bare windows left behind in the historic church as brittle. One shattered last year.