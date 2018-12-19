WASHINGTON — For some people, the last few weeks on a job they'll soon be leaving, is relatively a stress-free time to reflect on their work and relax until their final day of duty.
But for House Speaker Paul Ryan, as he looks back on his 20 years in office, he’s also looking at the possibility of a government shutdown.
The deadline is Friday at 11:59 p.m. and if a short-term spending deal isn’t reached between the House, Senate and White House, parts of the federal government might be closed on Monday.
And the main source of the conflict is immigration reform, particularly funding to build a wall along the southern United States border, a promise President Donald Trump made during his campaign.
On Wednesday at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., Ryan talked about the immigration reform in his farewell address.
“Right now, we are again locked in another short term battle over one aspect of this issue and no matter what the outcome is in the coming days the larger problem will remain,” Ryan said. “The system will be in need of serious reform and no less than our full potential as a nation here is at stake.”
Ryan said he believes the right mix of policy solutions are there but it starts with border security and interior enforcement.
Ryan also referenced immigrants that were illegally brought to the United States as children by their parents, often referred to as “Dreamers.”
“We need a modernization of our visa system so it makes sense for our economy and our people,” Ryan said. “So that anyone that wants to play by the rules, work hard and be a part of our American fabric, can contribute. That includes the Dreamers, those who came here through no fault of their own, and ultimately the undocumented population.”
He made no mention of a wall during his remarks.
“Getting (immigration reform) right is an economic and moral imperative,” Ryan said. “And it would go a long way to taking some of the venom out of our discourse.”
Poverty and entitlement reform
Ryan also talked about two problems – poverty and entitlement reform – he wishes he was able to solve as Speaker.
“I believe we can be the generation that saves our entitlement programs, frankly we need to be,” Ryan said. “I acknowledge plainly that my ambitions for entitlement reforms have outpaced the political reality and I consider this our greatest unfinished business.”
Ryan said achieving entitlement reform will take a greater political will than exists today “and I regret that.”
Ryan said solving the challenges surrounding poverty, “will require not just a great undertaking but a great rethinking of how we help the most vulnerable among us.”
“I challenge my party here, do not let this issue drift from your consciousness,” Ryan said. “Every life matters and every person deserves a chance to succeed.”
With Democrats preparing to take over the House, Ryan did not sound bitter, saying, “the people have spoken.”
“Soon the House will become the care of a new majority and what I know will be a spirited Republican minority,” Ryan said. “I wish the next leaders well.”
As he prepares to leave office, Ryan said he is still optimistic about finding solutions to poverty and entitlement reform, even if he is watching from the sidelines.
“Look, I recognize these challenges are not ones we’ve made much progress on in recent years,” he said. “But I got to tell you I’m confident we still have it in us to solve them.”
