In court without an attorney, an increasingly common sight that's part of a statewide legal logjam

RACINE — There was a familiarity to the preliminary hearing held in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Zontell Junior, 15, charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the Aug. 12 killing of 16-year-old Quentin Smith, was escorted in for his preliminary hearing and after a few minutes was escorted out again because he had not been assigned a public defender.

It could be months before a defendant is assigned an attorney — not just in Racine but across the state. And the problem has been ongoing for years.

In response, a lawsuit was filed Tuesday against Gov. Tony Evers and the nine members of the board that oversees the Wisconsin Public Defender’s Office claiming the Constitutional rights of indigent defendants is violated by the long wait for representation.

Lawsuit

The lawsuit does not seek monetary damages. Rather, it seeks to have the court rule that the long wait for representation violates the Constitutional rights of indigent clients.

The defendants are seeking a cap of 14 days for attorneys to be appointed.

The first hurdle the lawsuit faces is having the court certify that defendants without attorneys represent a class of people necessary for a class-action lawsuit.

Some of the defendants named in the lawsuit have been in custody for months waiting for counsel to be appointed.

The situation is the same in Racine, where it is not uncommon for officials to make hundreds and sometimes more than a thousand calls to attorneys who might take on a case, and be turned down after every single call.

As one example, Xavier Jackson, 18, who was arrested in April and charged with first-degree intentional homicide, sat in the Racine County Jail for four months before a local attorney (Laura Walker) agreed to take the case.

Jamauel A. Ford, 23, charged July 22 with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, has been waiting a month to be assigned an attorney.

Bail

One of the issues that defendants without legal representation face is that of bail. Without an attorney, there isn’t anyone to address issues of bail, including signature bonds. Thus, if they don't have representation and don't want to defend themselves in court, they will be stuck in jail without bail until they get an attorney.

Those critical of the cash bail system note while defendants sit in jail waiting to get an attorney, they could lose their jobs and in some cases child custody issues could also arise.

Jamie McClendon, a local defense attorney who previously was a public defender, noted the issue of bail has simply gone unaddressed in the public discourse about the issue.

“There is clearly a problem with people languishing in our jails while waiting for attorneys to be appointed to their cases,” she said. “However, I think directing the problem at the public defender’s office is misplaced.”

Based on case counts from this summer in 25 counties — and documented in the lawsuit — the number of cases where the defendant has no attorney could be in the thousands.

“Our justice system," McClendon said, "should look into evidence-based alternatives that focuses on protecting the community instead of our current cash bond system that punish people for being poor.”

Public defenders

According to Wilson Medina, spokesperson for the Wisconsin public defender’s office, the Racine office is not necessarily short staffed.

However, there is a shortage in southeastern Wisconsin, namely the Kenosha Public Defender’s Office.

The Racine Public Defender’s Office hired seven new attorneys in the last two years to bring the staffing level to 17, located on 420 Sixth Street.

Backlog

Adam Plotkin, legislative liaison for the Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office, told The Journal Times there were a number of factors that are causing a backlog in cases — chief among them the COVID-19 pandemic — so that cases continued to come in before existing cases were resolved.

He said a snapshot taken of the caseloads of the state’s public defenders in 2019 showed an open caseload of 32,000 cases. A similar snapshot taken in 2022 showed an open caseload of 64,000 cases.

While caseloads became overburdened because cases were not being heard and trials were being delayed, there were other factors contributing to the problem.

Plotkin noted when prosecutors and defense attorneys meet in court, there is simply more communication that occurs surrounding the resolution of cases. When attorneys were not meeting due to COVID restrictions, fewer cases were being resolved through negotiated settlements.

However, there are other factors besides the pandemic contributing to the slowdown of cases through the system, including the increase of video evidence.

Attorneys working in Racine County Circuit Court frequently comment about the time that goes into reviewing body cam evidence, as one example. However, security camera footage from private homes has also become more prevalent.

“There are definitely areas outside of our control that have a direct impact on how we’re able to do our work,” Plotkin said.

Private attorneys

Typically, the state public defender’s office either has its own staff provide legal representation or hires private attorneys, but it can be tough to get private attorneys to take indigent cases.

There have been two recent cases in the Racine County Circuit Court where the judge has told an unrepresented defendant the court has contacted over 1,000 attorneys — without success.

The legislature raised the rate private attorneys were paid to take cases from the public defender’s office from $40/hour to $70/hour in 2020. The average hourly rate for private criminal law attorneys in Wisconsin is $168, the lawsuit claims.

In order to sweeten the request, the Wisconsin Public Defender’s Office intends to seek another increase in pay for private attorneys who take criminal cases for the public defender’s office when it submits its budget request in September.

McClendon agreed the compensation should be increased to “make these appointments more competitive with what an attorney would receive if the attorney was privately retained.”

It is simply not cost effective, she explained, for “solo practitioners to take those cases” at the current rates because of the amount of time and work necessary on cases where the defendant is charged with a serious felony.

If an attorney in private practice takes a case with an indigent client through the court, known as a county attorney, the pay is $100/hour.

While the pay of a county attorney is less than they would normally make, it is substantially more than taking a case through the public defender’s office.

Budget cycle

If it seems like the government is sometimes slow to respond when issues occur, the reality is budgets are set in advance, and needs may arise a year or more before the legislature meets again for a new budget cycle. The current biennial state budget is to remain in effect into summer 2023.

According to Plotkin, the public defender’s office was able to offset some of the issues that arose during the pandemic with American Rescue Plan Act funds.

He said one of the steps the office took was to hire support staff, which made “a huge impact on helping attorneys.”

The state office also made the decision to process bills from private attorneys who took cases for the public defender’s office before the cases concluded.

This step was taken because cases were not concluding in a reasonable time period, creating a hardship for private-practice attorneys.

Plotkin said the state public defender’s office “has done a lot to try and remove barriers” for those in private practice to take cases “within the boundaries of what we were authorized to do.”

As one example, the state office provided additional legal support for private attorneys working on cases for the public defender’s office, such as a paralegal.

Attorneys

The eight Brown County defendants bringing lawsuit are represented by John Birdsall, of Milwaukee, and Henry Schultz, of Forest County, who are joined by the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers; the Center on Race, Inequality and the Law at New York University School of Law; and a team of lawyers from the Chicago office of a national law firm, Winston & Strawn LLP.

A widespread inability to quickly appoint lawyers often leads to cases going uninvestigated and unresolved, denying a fair process to defendants and the victims of crimes, said John Birdsall, an attorney who filed the lawsuit for the Wisconsin Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

“The situation is rapidly deteriorating,” Birdsall said. “At stake are people’s freedom, public safety and the community’s ability to have faith in its government institutions.”

Reporting from Lucas Robinson of Lee Newspapers is included in this report.