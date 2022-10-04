In budget address, Racine County's executive says he is planning for a recession

YORKVILLE — Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave delivered his annual budget address to the County Board Tuesday evening, going over what’s to come in 2023.

Some highlights included a plan for a recession, new technology for the Racine County Jail and Racine County Sheriff’s Office and installing a splash pad in Union Grove.

In the proposed budget for 2023, the county is bonding just over $12.8 million in capital, and the total reserve balance is $66.3 million.

“Racine County continues to deliver exceptional, top-notch services to our residents while remaining fiscally conservative with our expenditures,” Delagrave said. “Racine County sets the bar high, and we reach new heights together.”

Eight years ago, when Delagrave first became county executive, he laid out three priorities: improving mental health, promoting economic development along the Interstate-94 corridor and developing a Racine ready workforce.

While he said he doesn’t declare victory on these priorities, he said he has noticed “tremendous progress.”

In his budget address, he discussed issues of illiteracy, violence and gun violence, drownings in Lake Michigan, illegal street drugs, 911 emergency infrastructure, senior citizen vulnerability, highway projects and county building repairs, among other topics.

Delagrave noted he wanted the budget to have a fiscally conservative outlook with taxpayers remaining at the forefront of the budget.

The county has cut down on the use of reserves by more than 50%. Racine County is to once again see its mill rate drop for the eighth consecutive year.

Recession plans

Many economists predict a global recession in 2023, Delagrave noted.

The proposed budget may not be recession-proof, Delagrave said, but the county has taken calculated steps to mitigate the potential impact of a recession.

The county is to spend less in reserves than it typically does, but still making sure the mandated services are just as good as they have been, Delagrave said.

“Whether it’s a recession or something worse, or something less, there’s going to be some challenges with our economy,” Delagrave said. “We want to make sure that we’re steadying it out to continue to be able to deliver our services and not expose our taxpayers: plain and simple.”

“Fiscally conservative, while at the same time, continuing to advance needed things for our county and not exposing our taxpayers to … whether they’re paying more or whether we’ve developed a cliff that they’re gonna have to pay more in the future. We want to avoid all that.”

Parks

County park usage is at an all-time high, Delagrave said.

For campers and park goers, the county is purchasing a log splitter, for splitting logs on-site and selling firewood at campgrounds to reinvest in park operations.

The saga of Quarry Lake is reaching conclusion, Delagrave said. He requested $3 million to take the next step in the Quarry Lake and Pritchard Park projects.

Quarry Lake Park’s building is to be razed and replaced, if the budget is approved. Pritchard Park is to get additional parking and a redeveloped baseball diamond

A splash pad is planned for Union Grove, which should provide a recreational opportunity for youth on the west end. The county is going to work with the village to figure out a specific location.

“We want to leverage funding and continue great quality of amenities around the county, and I felt like that would be really good,” Delagrave said of the splash pad. “They don’t really have a river or lake in Union Grove per se. So but I really think that’s a quality amenity that that can be something really cool in Union Grove.”

It could be either potentially at Old Settlers Park or potentially on the square on Main Street, pending Village Board and resident input. The process is to begin in January or February.

New law enforcement equipment

Delagrave proposed investments in equipment for law enforcement officers including new ballistic shields, portable radios and two new squad fast ID units that are to help quickly identify suspects in the field, especially along I-94.

The county is also set to allocate funds for a VTAC (Vehicular Tactical Unit) repeater antenna which will help sustain communication in and around the Law Enforcement Center campus during emergencies and times of unrest.

Short-term borrowing is to continue to allow replacement of marked patrol cars, costing $858,000. This budget also includes approximately $326,000 for a control panel replacement in the A-wing of the jail.

“The replacement is necessary because parts can no longer be ordered for the antiquated system in the wing historically used for inmate programming and more recently for COVID-19 isolation,” Delagrave said. “The Sheriff’s Office has been a leader and invaluable partner as we look to end violent crime, end the scourge of illicit drugs on our streets and in our schools and protect our community.”

The budget also includes the purchase of laser scanners for the Sheriff’s Office that, if approved, will allow them to scan drugs for the presence of fentanyl.