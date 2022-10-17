In budget address, Mayor Mason says city is adding new six police officer positions

RACINE — City of Racine voters may have rejected a referendum in August that would have raised taxes in order to add 11 officers to the Racine Police Department, but Mayor Cory Mason said he plans to use temporary federal grant money to create six positions. But to keep those positions beyond 2024, Mason said that increased shared revenue, or some other form of funding, will need to come from the state or federal governments.
The Racine Police Department reported earlier this month that it currently employs 169 sworn officers, eight of whom are still in the academy. That's still 20 officers short of the current budgeted maximum of 189; as recently as 2020, the maximum had been 200, but the Mason administration made cuts amid increasingly inescapable budget constraints.
So, with six new police officers, the maximum would become 195.
Both leading gubernatorial candidates have indicated support for sending more state dollars to municipalities, with Gov. Tony Evers calling on the Legislature to reverse its trend of cutting shared revenue, and Republican nominee Tim Michels saying last month he would be use the state budget to increase funding for police.
Three Racine County Republicans (Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, state Sen. Van Wanggaard and state Rep. Robert Wittke) issued a public letter May 19 to Mason, calling on the mayor to use federal funds to support public safety even in the short term.
Mason now appears to be doing just that, planning to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for the six positions. ARPA funds are due to expire at the end of 2024.
The federal government allocated more than $46 million to the City of Racine through ARPA, but more than $45 million of it has already been budgeted.
