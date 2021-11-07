Vacant building destroyed by fire

RACINE — A vacant apartment building was destroyed by fire late Friday in the 1600 block of Liberty Street.

The Racine Fire Department said the fire was reported shortly before 7 p.m. in a two-story building that once housed four families.

More than 20 firefighters battled the blaze for two hours, but the structure was declared a total loss, with a property value of $68,000, according to the RFD.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Student charged in attack that prompted protests

MADISON — A Madison high school student has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl at a homecoming party, an attack that prompted student protests across Madison and the resignation of the principal at East High School.

The 17-year-old was charged Friday with second-degree sexual assault and strangulation in the Oct. 10 incident.

According to the complaint, the victim, who does not attend East High School, was at a friend’s homecoming after-party when the suspect allegedly locked her in a bedroom and sexually assaulted her after he and some friends crashed the party.