In a move that 'pains' frustrated city officials, expanding brewery wins Burlington's last liquor license

BURLINGTON — A downtown brewery has received Burlington’s last available liquor license over an upstart with hopes of opening a new tavern.

The Burlington City Council has awarded the coveted Class B liquor license to the Runaway Micropub, 109 E. Chestnut St., for an expansion that includes broadening its menu to include hard liquor.

With only one such license available, the council turned down the would-be operators of Noli’s Taps & Spirits, a new drinking establishment proposed at 2657 Browns Lake Drive.

Council members said that while they were reluctant to reject a new business, they felt an obligation to support the Runaway Micropub as an existing, active member of the business community.

“The choice is pretty clear,” said Alderman Jon Schultz, president of the City Council.

The decision, however, was not unanimous.

Alderman Sara Spencer said she was inclined to award the license to Noli’s Taps so that Burlington would have both a new tavern near Browns Lake and the downtown brewery, which has been open for two years with a lesser license.

Spencer also expressed sympathy for Noli’s Taps husband-and-wife owners Nick and Mikayla Delo, who previously said they were selling their house to finance the new business venture.

“They might’ve just sold their house for nothing,” she said.

The council Tuesday voted 5-1 to deny the license for Noli’s Taps, and then voted 6-0 to award the license to the Runaway Micropub.

Outside City Hall later, the Delos said that selling their house was not entirely for the sole purpose of starting the tavern.

The couple declined to comment further, although they said they were satisfied that Burlington city officials were fair about the liquor license decision.

“We just need to figure out what we’re going to do next,” Nick Delo said.

Nick and Mikayla Delo had proposed opening Noli’s Taps inside a former credit union at 2657 Browns Lake Drive.

The husband and wife told the city they would purchase the building and remodel it to accommodate about 35 tavern customers, plus outdoor facilities for live music or other attractions.

The Class B license was Burlington’s last remaining liquor license for on-premises consumption of beer, wine and hard liquor under state restrictions that allow a municipality to have only one such license for every 500 people in its population.

With a current population of 11,166, there will be no more such licenses available until Burlington attracts another 500 residents.

City officials have unsuccessfully lobbied Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and other state lawmakers to take steps to relax the limits on liquor licenses.

State law also permits Burlington to purchase additional unused licenses from neighboring communities, but no such deal has been struck.

City Council members vented their frustration again Monday as they opted to turn away the proposed Noli’s Tap venture in favor of the Runaway Micropub.

“This is such an unfortunate thing for the council — to pick winners and losers,” Alderman Shad Branen said.

Alderman Tom Preusker said he worries about the message being sent to other businesses with the liquor license decision.

“It pains me to do it,” he said.

Bernard Peterson, who opened the Runaway brewery in 2020, said he needs the liquor license for an expansion that involves acquiring neighboring properties, building a larger kitchen and growing his food menu.

Peterson said he hopes to attract more weddings and other large parties, as well as remain active in downtown special events.

Before awarding the license to Peterson, aldermen took turns expressing disappointment about the dilemma.

“It’s sad,” Alderman Bill Smitz said, “that we have to kind of pick and choose.”

