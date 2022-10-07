In a case involving allegations of blackmail, a local man is found not guilty of child sexual assault

RACINE — A man accused of the sexual assault of two teens was acquitted of all charges Thursday in Racine County Circuit Court.

John Bouwma, 60, was found not guilty of repeated sexual assault of the same child and multiple other counts of sex crimes against a child.

There was no physical evidence. Instead, it was the word of the two teen accusers. One alleged Bouwma touched himself while she was in the room. The primary accuser said Bouwma touched her on intimate places multiple times.

Mindy Nolan, the defendant’s attorney, was able to raise issues of reasonable doubt because the testimony of the two teen accusers was so dissimilar — despite the fact they were supposedly together during one of the incidents. Additionally, the defense was able to put evidence into the record that appeared to show a mother of one of the victims was attempting to blackmail Bouwma with accusations of child sexual assault.

The jury was out for four hours before bringing back the acquittal.

At one point the jury indicated it was deadlocked on the first two counts but had consensus on counts 4 and 5. The jury foreman indicated there was a single holdout on counts 1 and 2.

They were sent back to deliberate a bit longer and finally reached a consensus.

The Journal Times is withholding information that could potentially identify the teen accusers.

Testimony

According to witness testimony, Bouwma inherited money from his parents, who had done well when they sold their farm to Mount Pleasant in order to make way for Foxconn.

The primary accuser and her family, in stark contrast, lived in poverty. The two parents and five children currently live in a camper and have had years of housing insecurity.

When the Bouwmas lived on their farm, the one that was eventually sold, the accuser and her family lived in a house Bouwma owned in Union Grove. When the Bouwmas wanted the house back, and the accuser and her family had to leave. At that time, the accuser’s mom was just days from giving birth to her fifth child.

The accuser allegedly made comments to Bouwma’s wife that indicated how angry she was with them for ending that period of housing security the family had finally acquired. It wasn’t until a few months after the family moved out that accusations of sexual misconduct began to circulate; however, no one called the police.

Instead, the record indicates the accuser’s mom began texting Bouwma and demanding money.

Text messages between the accuser’s mom and Bouwma appeared to show her threatening Bouwma, saying she would call the police if he did not pay.

On the witness stand, the accuser’s mother denied she was blackmailing Bouwma. Instead, she claimed she just wanted the money that he owed them.

Months passed before a friend of the accuser’s finally told a counselor that he thought the teen had been the victim of sexual misconduct. That's when police were notified.

Closing statements

In her closing statements, Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Tanck-Adams told the jury the women in the primary accuser’s life had failed her.

With accusations of sexual assault making the rounds, no one had called the police: not her mother, not her grandmother, not her bestfriend.

Tanck-Adams encouraged the jurors to focus on the suspect and not be distracted by the actions of the accuser's mother.

The accuser could be sexually touched by Bouwma and the mom could still seek $10,000 for it. “Those two things are not mutually exclusive,” Tanck-Adams said.

She continued and described the accuser's mother as a person who could not provide for her children and sought a way to financially benefit from what happened to her daughter. Tanck-Adams described her as “the type of mother we hoped we would not be and weren’t raised by ...

“That doesn’t mean the sexual contacts were lies,” Tanck-Adams continued. “A mom who wants to put a price on her daughter’s trauma doesn’t mean the sexual assault didn’t happen.”

During her closing statements, Attorney Nolan pointed out the three accusers — the mom, her daughter and her daughter’s best friend — were very tight. She accused the mom of manipulating the girls who were young teens at the time.

“I agree in this case (the accusers) have been victims of something. They have been victims of a terrible home life, some manipulation and influence from (the accuser’s) mom ... JB is an innocent man,” she said. “He’s been falsely accused of these very, very serious allegations.”

She encouraged the jury to think about what made sense. Did it make sense that the accuser’s mother allegedly learned her daughter was being touched inappropriately, but she doesn’t go to the police? “Does that give you pause?” she asked.

Nolan suggested the people involved did not call the police because their accusations were not true. Nolan told the jury a conviction has to be based on the evidence, and whether what the accusers said made sense, and not because they felt bad for the witnesses.

“You have to set that aside,” she said. “The Constitution requires you to do so.”