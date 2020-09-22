 Skip to main content
Improper disposal of charcoal cooking equipment sparks garage fire
Mount Pleasant

Improper disposal of charcoal cooking equipment sparks garage fire

MOUNT PLEASANT — South Shore Fire Department crews were dispatched to the 6600 block of Kingsview Drive at 5:13 p.m. Saturday for a report of a garage fire.

“Crews found and extinguished a small fire within the garage, which sustained several hundred dollars of damage,” said South Shore Battalion Chief Mike Wienke. “The fire was caused by improperly disposing of charcoal cooking equipment.”

There were no injuries in connection with the blaze.

The Caledonia Fire Department and Mount Pleasant Police Department assisted at the scene.

