Importance of smoke detectors highlighted in fire on 11th Street

Magnus told The Journal Times on Monday morning that smoke detectors are widely available from a variety of sources.

“We have partnered here with the American Red Cross, and as long as you own your own home in the City of Racine we can provide you with up to three smoke alarms depending on the size of your home — and we will come out and install them,” he said. “If you’re a renter, your first step is to get in touch with your landlord, because they’re responsible to have a working smoke alarm and carbon monoxide alarm in every level of the rental property.”

Additionally, Magnus said smoke detectors are widely available at hardware stores and big box home improvement stores, noting consumers should look for Underwriter’s Laboratory (UL) testing certification for the units and consider purchasing 10-year-life units with tamper-proof built-in batteries.

Magnus emphasizes the importance of testing all smoke detectors at least once a month to ensure proper performance.

For smoke detectors featuring replaceable batteries, Magnus advises that batteries be replaced every six months.