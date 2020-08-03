Importance of smoke detectors highlighted in 12:19 a.m. fire on 11th Street

RACINE — As a matter of public education, fire departments have long educated the public on the life-saving importance of smoke detectors. The usefulness of smoke-detecting devices was illustrated at 12:19 a.m. Monday when a smoke detector alerted Pamela Vanderlaan to a basement fire at her home at 915 11th St. in Racine.
“Smoke detectors are what alerted her to the fire,” said Lt. John Magnus of the Racine Fire Department. “There wasn’t any smoke in the upstairs. It was a basement fire located in a workroom area ... When she got up to go investigate, she found a light haze in one of the bedrooms directly over the workroom and that’s what led her to call 911 and get out of the house.”
Magnus says it’s quite likely the presence of working smoke detectors in the home saved Vanderlaan’s life.
“Smoke alarms are priceless, because when we sleep our noses sleep – you lose your sense of smell,” Magnus said, adding that smoke from fires contains carbon monoxide, an odorless and colorless gas which can be fatal in sustained concentrations.
Despite being a “pretty quick knockdown,” the blaze caused an estimated $20,000 in losses, with damage confined to the basement of the residence. There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire, which remains under investigation.
Smoke detectors widely available
Magnus told The Journal Times on Monday morning that smoke detectors are widely available from a variety of sources.
“We have partnered here with the American Red Cross, and as long as you own your own home in the City of Racine we can provide you with up to three smoke alarms depending on the size of your home – and we will come out and install them,” he noted. “If you’re a renter, your first step is to get in touch with your landlord, because they’re responsible to have a working smoke alarm and carbon monoxide alarm in every level of the rental property.”
Additionally, Magnus said smoke detectors are widely available at hardware stores and big box home improvement stores, noting consumers should look for Underwriter’s Laboratory (UL) testing certification for the units and consider purchasing 10-year-life units with tamper-proof built-in batteries.
Magnus emphasizes the importance of testing all smoke detectors at least once a month to ensure proper performance.
For smoke detectors featuring replaceable batteries, Magnus advises that batteries should be replaced every six months.
He added that smoke detectors themselves, both battery-operated and hard-wired units, should be replaced with new smoke detector units every 7-10 years after their date of manufacture, which is listed on a sticker on the smoke detector unit.
The State of Wisconsin has statutory requirements for both smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms in residential dwellings.
