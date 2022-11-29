Impending threat of rail strike could lead to cancellation of Holiday Train stops in Sturtevant, Caledonia

A nationwide strike of railroad workers, which could disrupt struggling supply chains even further, could also lead to the cancellation of one of the Racine area's favorite December events: the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train.

The Holiday Train has two stops planned in the Racine area Thursday, Dec. 8. First, it is scheduled to stop from 7-7:30 p.m. at the Amtrak Depot, 9900 E. Exploration Court, Sturtevant; then, at 8:15 p.m., it is to make its second-ever at the railroad crossing at Highway G in Caledonia, near The Depot Tavern, 11402 Highway G.

A strike would prevent these stops, which often draw hundreds of revelers who also make significant donations to the Racine County Food Bank. At every stop of the two CP Holiday Trains across the U.S. and Canada, donations are made to local food banks.

It's a big deal

The impact of a rail strike would impact virtually every aspect of the North American economy.

One of the biggest rail unions rejected its deal Nov. 21, joining three others that have failed to approve contracts over concerns about demanding schedules and the lack of paid sick time. That raises the risk of a strike, which could start as soon as Dec. 9 under a deadline that has already been pushed back.

Even if a strike is averted at the last minute, the stops may still be canceled even though the deadline is after Dec. 8.

"If there is no resolution this week, we will begin to take the necessary steps to prepare for a safe and orderly shutdown," the Canadian Pacific Railway company said in a statement Tuesday. Those "steps" would include canceling the Holiday Train events.

President Joe Biden is now calling on Congress to act to prevent a strike. Biden said the “economy's at risk” because of the looming rail strike, and he said he is “confident” that Congress could act to avert it. The president hosted bipartisan Congressional leaders at the White House Tuesday to discuss his agenda and potential plans to avert a strike that could bring the American economy, still recovering from the effects of COVID-19, to a halt.

Congress could essentially force unionized workers to not go on strike, but pro-organized labor Democrats may be reluctant to do so. Biden and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., both said they would support such an act, even if they are "reluctant" to do so.

If Congress acts, they would essentially require the unions that keep America's trains running to accept a deal that was recommended over the summer. That deal would give engineers and conductors three unpaid days off a year, allowing the employees to tend to medical appointments as long as they scheduled them at least 30 days in advance. The railroads also promised in September not to penalize workers who are hospitalized and to negotiate further with the unions after the contract is approved about improving the regular scheduling of days off.

The four unions that have rejected deals so far have been pressing for the companies that control railroads to add benefits that would address workers’ quality of life concerns, but the railroads had refused to consider that.