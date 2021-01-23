 Skip to main content
'I'm not afraid to be who I am': Local artist embraces her autism through artwork
topical alert top story

The Middle Cover

Elle Maru shows off the cover of her book, "The Middle," which went viral on social media, on Thursday, Jan. 14.

 Diana Panuncial

RACINE — Every single person in Elle Maru’s family knew her as an artist.

“My entire life, I’ve been drawing,” said Maru, 22. “But because everyone was encouraging me to be an artist, I didn’t want to be an artist. I felt it was too easy.”

Maru, who graduated in the summer from Carthage College with a degree in fine art, was aware of how strange it sounded to think that. Art just came too naturally to her, she said, and she wanted to do something different.

But she felt pressured by society and herself to pursue “something that makes sense on paper,” she said, and for her, that was being a Japanese translator.

Maru said learning Japanese was exciting at first, but ended up being very challenging. She spent some time studying abroad in Japan, but she was having “a really hard time with mental health” there.

And Maru, who is autistic, said a run-in with a professor in Japan made matters worse. A Japanese teacher asked her, “If you’re autistic why are you even trying?”

“It scared me,” Maru said. “But I’m okay now. I’m a strong person and I’m not afraid to be who I am.”

As soon as Maru returned to Carthage around December 2018, she switched her major to art.

A page from 'The Middle'

Elle Maru, 22, showcases a page from her second book, "The Middle," on her iPad on Thursday, January 14, 2021. 

Now, she has written and illustrated two children’s books: “Comfy,” which was her senior thesis project, and can be purchased at Twin Dragon Games or on her website, and “The Middle,” which went viral on social media.

Embracing her autism

“Comfy,” Maru’s first published children’s book, follows a cat with autism named Olive, who misplaces her comfort item, a plush stingray. Olive meets another friend in the search of her comfort item, and discovers that while comfort items are important, friendships with others can be beneficial, too.

Maru said she wants those with autism, especially children, to be comfortable with who they are as an autistic individual.

Diane Levesque, associate professor of art at Carthage College and Maru’s former professor, said Maru’s art is unique and has a way of making readers feel “secure and safe.”

Levesque said Maru’s way of using animals as characters helps readers relate to her stories, and, “we don’t often find a lot of books that address children who have learning disabilities.”

Table at Twin Dragon Games

A cardboard cut-out of Olive, the main character in Elle Maru's book, "Comfy," that Maru created herself, stands at a table at Twin Dragon Games on Saturday. The book can be purchased at Twin Dragon Games at 440 Main St.

“For me, I tried to hide many of my autistic traits (growing up),” Maru said. “You can’t choose to be like that, but you can embrace it. And I’ve embraced it, I’ve been genuinely really happy.”

Maru said she hopes the book while raise awareness in diagnosing autism in young girls. Growing up, she said she knew a lot of her friends who were girls were autistic, but they were held back by an “expectation to conform.”

“Don’t be afraid of autism, because it’s really normal,” Maru said.

‘I’m where I’m supposed to be’

“The Middle,” which is a free book she posted online back in December, got over 13,000 likes on Twitter and 58,000 notes on Tumblr.

“I didn’t intend for it to (go viral), I didn’t know if I was going to post it,” Maru said. “But I’m glad that I did.”

Showcasing Maru's work

Elle Maru's iPad, Apple Pencil, books, needle felt hamsters, and felt material are seen sprawled out on a table on Thursday, January 14, 2021. Maru recently took up needle felting as a "quarantine hobby." 

Maru created “The Middle” as a gift for her boyfriend Callan’s birthday, but she wasn’t expecting readers of it to have such a personal response. A reader of the book messaged her asking for a physical copy, saying they used the online version to “confess their love to their partner.”

Another reader, who reads books to her husband at night, said “The Middle” did a good job of showing how couples work together in a relationship.

“(Those messages) really made me feel fulfilled, like I’m where I’m supposed to be,” Maru said.

Following through on her art

Maru said she can’t remember a time when she wasn’t drawing, starting off with as little as a pen and paper as a child. But Maru’s interest kicked off when she received a digital drawing tablet in the eighth grade.

Maru drew pictures of her interests, like Pokémon and hamsters, and posted them online. Eventually, she discovered an online community of digital artists who shared and supported each others’ work— a community she still holds close.

“I see emerging artists every single day because of digital art,” Maru said, adding anyone can draw on their phone or tablet.

Now that Maru is fully pursuing art, she’s embracing her creativity and urges others to do the same.

“Anything can happen, so you wanna be doing what you like and be seen for that, than doing something you don’t care about,” Maru said.

Where to find Maru’s work

Maru is currently working on publishing “The Middle,” and is anticipating on having it available by Valentine’s Day. Pre-orders of the book will include a special edition enamel pin that Maru designed herself.

Maru has also illustrated a children’s book for Brit Ditzig, an author whom she connected with at Carthage, called “Breck Breck Moose,” which will release this year.

More details can be found on Maru’s website: www.ellemaru.com.

