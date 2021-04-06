 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'I'm feeling good' | Auntavia Jackson beats out Carmella Venturini for RUSD School Board's District 6 seat
0 comments
alert top story

'I'm feeling good' | Auntavia Jackson beats out Carmella Venturini for RUSD School Board's District 6 seat

{{featured_button_text}}
Auntavia Jackson

Jackson
Carmella Venturini

Venturini

RACINE — Auntavia Jackson came out on top with 445 votes to beat opponent Carmella Venturini's 210 to represent Racine Unified School Board's District 6, according to initial unofficial results from the Racine County Clerk. 

"I’m feeling good," Jackson said on election night just seconds after she learned that she had won the race. "I feel excited."

Jackson said she was excited to be the voice of District 6 and to get to work uplifting Racine Unified's children and families. 

Jackson will replace John Heckenlively, a stalwart progressive who commonly backed positions supported by the district’s teachers union, Racine Educators United.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

REA placed its backing behind Jackson in this election. 

District 6 covers Downtown Racine and the surrounding area.

"Going into it this morning, I was very optimistic and feeling very good so I was quite surprised at the results," Venturini said.

She added that she would like to thank her supporters and everyone who helped out with her campaign. 

"I wish my opponent the best of luck and I hope that she can do good things," Venturini said. 

Racine Unified School Board members serve three-year terms with a salary of $300 per month.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A Third Of U.S. Population Has Received 1 Dose Of A COVID-19 Vaccine

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers education in Racine County with a primary focus on Racine Unified School District. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News