'I'm feeling good' | Auntavia Jackson beats out Carmella Venturini for RUSD School Board's District 6 seat

RACINE — Auntavia Jackson came out on top with 445 votes to beat opponent Carmella Venturini's 210 to represent Racine Unified School Board's District 6, according to initial unofficial results from the Racine County Clerk.

"I’m feeling good," Jackson said on election night just seconds after she learned that she had won the race. "I feel excited."

Jackson said she was excited to be the voice of District 6 and to get to work uplifting Racine Unified's children and families.

Jackson will replace John Heckenlively, a stalwart progressive who commonly backed positions supported by the district’s teachers union, Racine Educators United.

REA placed its backing behind Jackson in this election.

District 6 covers Downtown Racine and the surrounding area.

"Going into it this morning, I was very optimistic and feeling very good so I was quite surprised at the results," Venturini said.

She added that she would like to thank her supporters and everyone who helped out with her campaign.