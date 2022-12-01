"I'm doing my job" | Waterford town chairman cites illness for missing 11 straight County Board meetings

TOWN OF WATERFORD — Racine County Board member Tom Hincz says he is still “doing my job,” although he has missed 11 consecutive County Board meetings since June.
Hincz, who also serves as Waterford town chairman, has missed many recent Town Board meetings, too, citing an illness.
Hincz will not disclose the nature of his illness. He declined to discuss with a reporter when he expects to resume normal activities as both the leader of town government and a representative in county government.
Contacted at his home, Hincz declined to explain his absences other than saying he has been ill.
“There are times in people’s lives where you need to mind your own business,” he said. “The right people know what’s going on.”
Since the beginning of the year, Hincz has missed 15 of 22 County Board meetings, including the past 11 straight.
The most recent board meeting he attended took place on June 14.
He also has missed five Town Board meetings this year and attended three others by telephone rather than in person.
His absences are beginning to draw attention.
County Board Chairman Tom Roanhouse called it “very unusual” for a county supervisor to miss so many meetings. Roanhouse said he has not researched whether Hincz could be replaced temporarily so that his constituents are represented in county government.
“The assumption is he’s going to return,” Roanhouse said.
Waterford town resident Ed Olender said those who are following town government closely are growing concerned about Hincz’s frequent absences as town chairman.
Olender said he thinks it is time for the rest of the Town Board to take action and consider appointing someone to replace Hincz.
“We need people on the board,” Olender said. “The whole idea is to be present and to conduct business.”
Hincz collects a taxpayer-funded salary of $17,911 a year as town chairman, plus another $7,000 a year as a county supervisor.
The longtime public servant was re-elected in 2021 to his current two-year term as town chairman. He was re-elected in April of this year to another two-year term on County Board.
County records show that he has missed County Board meetings this year on Jan. 11, Feb. 22, March 22, May 24, June 28, July 12, July 26, Aug. 8, Aug. 23, Sept. 13, Sept. 27, Oct. 4, Oct. 20, Nov. 1 and Nov. 7.
He represents County Board District 19, which includes all of the Town of Waterford and part of the Village of Rochester.
Town records show that he has missed Town Board meetings on Jan. 10, Sept. 28, two meetings on Oct. 10, and Nov. 2.
He has attended other Town Board meetings by telephone on Nov. 9, Nov. 14 and Nov. 28, although records show he left early on at least two of those occasions.
County and town officials indicated they were aware that Hincz had been ill, but they either knew little else about the situation or they were unwilling to say much more.
County Board Vice Chairman Tom Kramer said it is not uncommon for supervisors to miss meetings now and then, especially older supervisors. Kramer said all board members serve at the will of the people, and he doubts the board can do anything to address a colleague whose absences become repetitive.
“You don’t like to see that, with absenteeism,” Kramer said. “But it’s up to the voters.”
Hincz said he has tried to stay in touch with both the county and the town, estimating that he talks by phone with county colleagues every week and with town staffers every day or two.
Any voters or taxpayers who want to know about his absences, Hincz said, can contact the county or town. He declined to say, however, what information he has disclosed about his situation.
He brushed off any suggestion that he might resign, saying he plans to resume attending meetings regularly.
“If I wasn’t doing my job, I’d step down,” he said. “But I’m doing my job.”
