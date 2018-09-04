WATERFORD — There are more than 190 cities, 440 villages and 1,250 towns in the State of Wisconsin: that’s nearly 2,000 municipalities. How do local governments make their communities stand out?
Tom Roanhouse has an idea: The Waterford Lighting Project. And he’s teaming up with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s School of Architecture and Urban Planning to pull it off.
“Since God was nice to us to give us some water, we could incorporate the river and the wind and maybe some other natural elements, and maybe this could be a fixture and appealing to the masses,” Roanhouse, the former village president and a current County Board supervisor, said of his plan to mesh art and architecture into a new lighting display hanging over the Fox River alongside the Main Street Bridge.
The Village of Waterford, led by Roanhouse and Barbara Messick, the village’s communications director, enlisted the help of UWM professors and students to develop plans for a series of naturally inspired lights that can be strung across the river — it’s against the law for such a display to actually be placed under the water, which had been the original plan, Roanhouse said.
“(The village) has had several marketing studies done, and each one of them said that we’re not recognizing the asset that we have in our community — the river,” Messick said. “This is going to be the shining star of all the efforts we’ve been working on.”
The lights will be raised high above the water, so that canoes and kayaks can float easily beneath them, but also so that they can’t be overlooked by passersby on Main Street (Highways 20/83).
“We want to be attractive not only to the people that live here, but also to people who visit here,” Roanhouse said.
Jonathan Nelson, a Waterford native and 2017 UWM graduate who helped design the lights, made “computationally generated” digital blueprints before using a 3D printer to create miniature models of what the lights could look like last year as part of a work-study program. Then, after receiving a grant from UWM, Nelson and Professor Mo Zell refined the design with Sign Effectz, a fabrication shop in Milwaukee.
“We went from a sort-of solid element with holes in it to a series of aluminum rods clustered together,” Zell explained.
The design they settled on uses a series of aluminum rods as the lighting fixtures. Since they’re mostly hollow, they should appear light, airy and natural, which created “some metaphoric relationships” for the architects.
“I come from a family of musicians,” Nelson said. “It’s been an influence in the way I design … music is poetic, and design can be poetic as well.”
The gears inside the hollow cylinders are a link to the bikes fabricated in the village; the clusters of aluminum rods in the lights are reminiscent of tree trunks along the river; and the open-air swaying of the lights would be similar to the reeds that grow in the river down below.
“(The design was) reminiscent of the elements we saw in Waterford,” Zell said. “It’s specific to the village. That was really important, capturing the qualities that are in this particular place.”
Around and below the lights
The Waterford Lighting Project concept fits into a national trend called “placemaking,” Zell said. Placemaking involves public and private partnerships “building an economy around the art world” — essentially creating a place that will draw consumers to an area.
Last week, Zell submitted an application for the Our Town grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, which could lead to a $200,000 matching contribution to the Waterford Lights Project if the NEA picks Waterford to be a recipient. If they get the grant, a lot of the money won’t be used on the lights themselves, however.
The full plan is to set up several lighting displays along the river and to host community events surrounded by the lights. The Racine Art Museum, Racine Arts Council, local theater groups, Waterford High School and the Glacial Lakes Conservancy are just a few of the groups that have already said they would be interested in partnering with the Waterford Lighting Project.
“The tentacles of this project reach out pretty far,” Roanhouse said. “We tried to engage the community.”
Arts hub
“That’s the most exciting part of the project to me, to contribute to a place I care about,” Nelson said. “It could help establish Waterford as an arts hub.”
Becoming an “arts hub” is something that both Nelson and Roanhouse would love to see for their village of 5,300.
“We’re taking this natural resource and, for lack of a better word, enhancing it,” Roanhouse said. “It’s a perpetual mosaic. You’ll never see the same sight twice.”
The prototype for the lights, which Sign Effectz has already constructed, is about 10 feet tall and one foot wide. The hope is to have 20-40 of them strung along both sides of Main Street before the start of 2020.
For those who would like to learn more about the project, there is currently a three-panel display of what the lights could look like at the Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St.
