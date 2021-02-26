 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois Tollway permanently eliminates cash payments
4 comments
alert top story

Illinois Tollway permanently eliminates cash payments

  • 4
{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — The days of paying cash on the Illinois Tollway are gone forever.

The tollway announced Thursday it is permanently eliminating cash toll collections and will accept only I-Pass, E-ZPass or online payments. Customers unable to pay online can pay by check or money order.

The move comes nearly a year after the tollway suspended cash tolls in mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The tollway also said it will begin a program in May to help low-income drivers by waiving deposits on I-PASS transponders and adding $20 in tolls to people with household incomes up to 2 1/2 times the poverty line.

"We remain committed to helping the state's efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," tollway Executive Director José Alvarez said.

More than 92% of toll payments in 2019 used I-Pass or E-ZPass and that number has grown during the pandemic, the tollway said.

The tollway lets drivers who don't use I-Pass and E-ZPass to pay within 14 days or risk a $3 fine for passenger vehicles.

4 comments
3
0
0
2
7

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

On Texas visit, Biden warns Iran 'to be careful'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Burlington High teacher under investigation encouraged students to not wear masks
Local News

Burlington High teacher under investigation encouraged students to not wear masks

  • 6 min to read

Prior to being placed under investigation for directing students to consider debunked election fraud theories, school district records show that Burlington High School teacher Jeff Taff urged students to examine COVID-19 conspiracy theories that the public health crisis is a hoax, that vaccines are harmful, that death totals related to the pandemic are inflated, and that the Democratic Party along with other "global elites" including Bill Gates manufactured the crisis.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News