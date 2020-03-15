Illinois tolls going all-electronic due to coronavirus

In an effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in the region, the Illinois Tollway will temporarily implement all-electronic tolling as a precaution to limit the potential spread of coronavirus to customers, as well as Tollway employees, the Tollway announced in a press release Friday.

“We are closely monitoring reports and advisories provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health and are fully focused on protecting the health and safety of the public,” said Executive Director José Alvarez. “At all points on our system, all customers should be advised to keep moving and not stop at toll plazas.”

All Illinois Tollway roadways will remain open to traffic; however, toll booths at mainline toll plazas will be taken offline, and automatic toll payment machines at ramp and mainline toll plazas will be deactivated.