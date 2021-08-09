Illinois Street structure fire reportedly causes $20,000 in damages, displaces occupant

RACINE — A residential fire reportedly left a person without a place to live on Saturday, with $20,000 in damages to the structure and $1,500 in damages to personal property.

The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the 1600 block of Illinois Street on the report of heavy smoke in the area, according to a release from the department.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from the single-story residence and declared a working fire, officials said.

Battalion Chief Alex Felde said the fire was extinguished quickly and fire crews then performed overhaul checking for any fire extension throughout the residence.

The occupant was not home at the time of the fire but is now displaced and staying temporarily with relatives, the release said.

There were no injuries reported during the incident.

Seven fire apparatus were dispatched to the fire, including the battalion chief. The Racine Police Chief assisted during the incident, which included one evidence technician.

The fire is under investigation.

Inquiries regarding fire safety can be directed to Racine Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7915.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0