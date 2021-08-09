Illinois Street structure fire reportedly causes $20,000 in damages, displaces occupant

RACINE — A residential fire reportedly left a person without a place to live on Saturday, with $20,000 in damages to the structure and $1,500 in damages to personal property.
The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the 1600 block of Illinois Street on the report of heavy smoke in the area, according to a release from the department.
Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from the single-story residence and declared a working fire, officials said.
Fires blazed uncontrolled for a fifth day in Greece on Saturday, ravaging swathes of land on its second-biggest island of Evia where hundreds of people had to be evacuated by ferry and locals joined firefighters in battling the flames.
Battalion Chief Alex Felde said the fire was extinguished quickly and fire crews then performed overhaul checking for any fire extension throughout the residence.
The occupant was not home at the time of the fire but is now displaced and staying temporarily with relatives, the release said.
There were no injuries reported during the incident.
Seven fire apparatus were dispatched to the fire, including the battalion chief. The Racine Police Chief assisted during the incident, which included one evidence technician.
The fire is under investigation.
Inquiries regarding fire safety can be directed to Racine Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7915.
Photos: Kansasville Fire and Rescue Pancake Breakfast and Safety Day 2021
Hop in
Lori Rowntree helps her family hop in to a Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department vehicle on Sunday.
Diana Panuncial
Bike safety booth
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation held a booth at the Kansasville Fire and Rescue Pancake Breakfast and Safety Day on Sunday.
Diana Panuncial
A rubber ducky
A child picks a rubber ducky from the Town of Dover Water Patrol booth during the Kansasville Fire and Rescue Pancake Breakfast and Safety Day on Sunday.
Diana Panuncial
Smile for the camera
Kids pose for a photo through the window of a Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department vehicle on Sunday.
Diana Panuncial
A fleet of safety vehicles
Diana Panuncial
It takes two
Two men rocking first responder t-shirts snap a photo on Sunday.
Diana Panuncial
Future first responder
Max from Kansasville poses for a portrait in his firefighter suit in front of an emergency vehicle at the Kansasville Fire and Rescue Pancake Breakfast and Safety Day on Sunday.
Diana Panuncial
That's a tall ladder
Tower ladder 351 is pictured on Sunday.
Diana Panuncial
Grain bin rescue
Ron Molnar, chief of Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department, teaches a family about grain bin rescue on Sunday.
Diana Panuncial
Using a fire extinguisher
Justin Ehrhart, Kansasville firefighter, shows a child how to extinguish a fire on Sunday.
Diana Panuncial
Matching helmets
Justin Ehrhart, a Kansasville firefighter, shows a child how to use a fire extinguisher on Sunday.
Diana Panuncial
Ready, set, aim
Ryan Hoover, Kansasville firefighter, points to a cardboard image of a fire to help a child aim a hose on Sunday.
Diana Panuncial
Even the little ones
Ryan Hoover, Kansasville firefighter, shows a little girl how to turn on the hose on Sunday.
Diana Panuncial
You got this
Ryan Hoover, Kansasville firefighter, encourages a child as he aims the hose at a cardboard image of a fire in a shed's window on Sunday.
Diana Panuncial
Firehouse dog
Kids greet a firehouse dog mascot on Sunday.
Diana Panuncial
Of course, pancakes
The DeCarlo Family from Milwaukee smile during the pancake breakfast on Sunday.
Diana Panuncial
Keeping them hydrated
From left, Levi Neaber, Isaiah Scott and Bennett Roszowski were some of the volunteers helping out at the Kansasville Fire and Rescue Pancake Breakfast and Safety Day. Their job was to provide drinks.
Diana Panuncial
Touching down
A Flight For Life helicopter touches down at the Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department headquarters during the Pancake Breakfast and Safety Day on Sunday.
Diana Panuncial
Watching the helicopter
Spectators view the Flight For Life helicopter's landing from afar on Sunday.
Diana Panuncial
Volunteers needed
Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department is always looking for volunteers.
Diana Panuncial
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.