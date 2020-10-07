Illinois man allegedly stole eight baby monitors from Target

RACINE — An Illinois man allegedly stole eight baby monitors worth over $1,000 from Target at 5300 Durand Ave.

Angelo S. Morris, 32, from Beach Park, was charged with a felony count of retail theft between $500-$5,000 and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On April 13, an officer responded to Target at 5300 Durand Ave. for a retail theft that occurred on April 9 involving eight baby monitors and a purse, worth $1,085.92.

The loss prevention officer said three people entered the store at 8:30 a.m., walked towards the infant department, grabbed multiple baby monitors, concealed them and exited without paying. According to Target Corporate Security, these three people have been involved in 23 different thefts from Target stores in Illinois and Wisconsin with a total loss to Target being around $20,000. One of the suspects was identified as Morris.

Morris was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court with the condition that he has no contact with Target stores.

A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0