Illinois man allegedly stole eight baby monitors from Target

RACINE — An Illinois man allegedly stole eight baby monitors worth over $1,000 from Target at 5300 Durand Ave.
Angelo S. Morris, 32, from Beach Park, was charged with a felony count of retail theft between $500-$5,000 and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
On April 13, an officer responded to Target at 5300 Durand Ave. for a retail theft that occurred on April 9 involving eight baby monitors and a purse, worth $1,085.92.
The loss prevention officer said three people entered the store at 8:30 a.m., walked towards the infant department, grabbed multiple baby monitors, concealed them and exited without paying. According to Target Corporate Security, these three people have been involved in 23 different thefts from Target stores in Illinois and Wisconsin with a total loss to Target being around $20,000. One of the suspects was identified as Morris.
Morris was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court with the condition that he has no contact with Target stores.
A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 7
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Darius D Banks
Darius D Banks, 1200 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), attempt armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Jeanette P Frank
Jeanette P Frank, Chicago, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 3-10 grams), possession with intent to deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver LSD (less than or equal to 1 gram), possession with intent to deliver psilocin or psilocybin (less than or equal to 100 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Timothy M Jurik
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Timothy M Jurik, Wood Dale, Illinois, burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal trespass.
John Michael Kelly
John Michael Kelly, 200 block of Milwaukee Avenue, Burlington, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Jason William Meyer
Jason William Meyer, Springfield, Illinois, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Angelo S Morris
Angelo (aka Tijuan Finley) S Morris, Beach Park, Illinois, retail theft (intentionally conceal between $500-$5,000), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Anthony S Stewart
Anthony S Stewart-Ratajczyk, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, attempt theft (movable property between $10,000-$100,000), drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent.
Keith Allan Carter
Keith (aka Keith Neckbone) Allan Carter, 2400 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Racine, carrying a concealed knife, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor theft, fraudulent use of a credit card.
Joseph C Coles
Joseph C Coles, 1000 block of Park Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.