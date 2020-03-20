Illinois, California, New York all issue 'Shelter at Home' orders

The states of California, New York and Illinois have issued "Shelter at Home" advisories.

California issued its advisory Thursday evening. Illinois Gov. Andrew Cuomo made his state's advisory Friday. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to make the same advisory Friday afternoon, with the lockdown going in place Saturday.

“We’re going to close the valve, because the rate of increase in the number of cases portends a total overwhelming of our hospital system," Cuomo said, as the death toll in the U.S. topped 200 with at least 38 in his state.

Regarding Illinois' lockdown, the Chicago Tribune reported: "Residents can still go to the grocery stores, put gas in their cars, take walks outside and make pharmacy runs. All local roads, including the interstate highways and tollways, will remain open to traffic, as well."

Thursday night, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said “We’re going to keep the grocery stores open ... We’re going to make sure that you’re getting critical medical supplies. You can still take your kids outside, practicing common sense and social distancing. You can still walk your dog.”