RACINE — The Sunday evening fire at IHOP is believed to have started because of careless use of smoking materials, according to Lt. John Magnus of the Racine Fire Department.

A plastic drain started on fire, and cigarettes were found nearby, he said.

Racine police and firefighters were called to the scene of IHOP, 5800 Durand Ave., at 5:30 p.m. Sunday after it was reported that billowing smoke was coming from the restaurant.

Upon arrival, fire crews were met with heavy smoke inside of the restaurant, and the fire was located inside of a wall on the west side of the building and extinguished within 16 minutes of the initial alarm.

Prior to the arrival of the Racine Fire Department, employees had evacuated roughly 15 customers from the restaurant. No injuries were reported.

The Racine Health Department responded to ensure the safety of future customers.

Jackie Willms, the general manager at the restaurant, said Monday that the restaurant remained closed, but she was hoping it would reopen by Wednesday.

In a news release, Magnus said, “We would also like to ask citizens to discard of all smoking materials in an approved container."

The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage.

To check to see if the restaurant is open, customers can call 262-456-1879 or 262-631-0826.

