RACINE — The Racine County Dive Team wants locals and visitors to enjoy what Lake Michigan has to offer. But the team also wants people to do it safely, in light of recent drownings.

The dive team hit the sand from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at North Beach to educate beachgoers on how to stay safe while in the water.

Water safety education is one of the things the Racine County Sheriff’s Office has called for in light of three drownings last week on North and Zoo beaches, two of which resulted in deaths. The third drowning incident was of a 14-year-old girl who was still in critical condition as of Monday after being pulled from the water seven days prior on June 21, said Sgt. Michael Luell.

Drownings are still an issue in Wisconsin. Over the weekend, a 24-year-old man drowned and died in Door County, and a 7-year-old girl drowned and died in Pecatonica River.

The dive team pitched a tent while inviting families to watch videos, read pamphlets and ask questions about any water hazards, including what rip currents look like and how wind directions affect the size of waves.

Quote "Water doesn't care your age, doesn't even care your physical ability ... It's gonna do what it's gonna do. You just need to have the knowledge to work within its parameters to save yourself and/or others." Nick Koldeway, Racine County Sheriff's Office Deputy and Dive Team Member

Dive team equipment was also showcased to families, including a 75-foot throw rope used to rescue individuals from water and a compressed air tank dive team members use when they’re subsurface.

“We have a great resource here in the lake, but that comes with responsibilities and then cautions with it,” said Sgt. Daniel Luedtke, one of 15 members of the sheriff’s dive team.

Rip current safety

One of the focuses of the water safety event was rip currents.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, rip currents are “powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water that are prevalent along the East, Gulf, and West coasts of the U.S., as well as along the shores of the Great Lakes.” They move at speeds of up to eight feet per second.

Luedtke referred to them as “washing machines” since they “work in a cylindrical manner.”

Rip currents differ from rip tides, which are “a specific type of current associated with the movement of tidal water inlets and the mouths of estuaries, embayments and harbors,” according to NOAA.

If caught in a rip current, “the biggest message we have to convey is to relax,” Luedtke said.

According to NOAA, many who are caught in a rip current try to swim back to shore, get too tired and put themselves at risk of drowning. Luedtke advised, “It’s the hardest thing to do, you have to relax … to land on your back and grab that air, clear your mind, yell for help … Use your hands to get that help.”

The dive team also advised the public against heading into the water to try and rescue someone who’s drowning.

“Even if you are a strong swimmer, your best option may not be to go out and try to rescue a partially drowning person,” said Racine County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and Dive Team Member Nick Koldeway.

A partially drowning person may also pull in whoever is heading to rescue them, potentially causing two people to drown, Koldeway said.

Instead, individuals should call for help, reach for any life-saving equipment the beach may have to try and throw it to the potentially drowning person. In June 2019, a life ring thrown to someone in the water off of Racine’s South Pier might have saved her life less than two weeks after the rings were installed.

“Even to the point of throwing a basketball or whatever you have, it might be the thing that they are able to hold on to, to maintain enough energy to allow us (the dive team) to get out there, or it might roll them right back to us,” Koldeway said.

Koldeway continued: “Water doesn’t care your age, doesn’t even care your physical ability … It’s gonna do what it’s gonna do. You just need to have the knowledge to work within its parameters to save yourself and/or others.”

Other precautions

Racine County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ryan McNally pointed out colored flags posted at each lifeguard station throughout North Beach.

Signage on the beach indicates flags can either be green, yellow or red. Green flags mean water conditions are safe, yellow flags mean caution should be taken when going into the water. Red flags mean conditions are too dangerous to go into the water.

The flags can change colors throughout the day, too, and also be different colors at different areas of the beach.

But before visitors head to the beach and look out for those flag colors, McNally emphasized other steps of preparation they may take ahead of their day. It’s a part of water confidence, McNally said; making sure you know what you’re doing when you step foot in the water, including taking swimming lessons.

“If you’re coming out to Lake Michigan … the biggest thing is looking at the weather forecasts, looking at those wave forecasts,” McNally said, noting the NOAA has several charts and forecasts visitors can check while planning.

The City of Racine also has its own resource website, Water Safety in Racine County, which can be accessed at bit.ly/3gVqXSX.

“If you’re uncomfortable or you’re not familiar with the area, or trying to feel it out, do some research online ahead of time, get to know it,” McNally said. “Look at what some of these warning signs could be, and really educate yourself on the area before you just go off, jump off, go for a swim because you never know and don’t want to get yourself hurt.”

McNally also advised visitors to only swim in lifeguarded areas.

“Lifeguards are close by, it’s easier to get their attention, versus if you’re up on the north side of the beach away from everything, that response is a lot longer,” McNally said.

Rules posted at the beach state lifeguards are on duty at North Beach from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. According to the city’s website, over at the Zoo Beach, there are no lifeguards on duty.

