If you get a COVID vaccine by July 17 in Racine, you could win a basketball signed by the Milwaukee Bucks
If you get a COVID vaccine by July 17 in Racine, you could win a basketball signed by the Milwaukee Bucks

Bucks' playoff toughness should help them win championship

The Milwaukee Bucks celebrate with the conference trophy after defeating the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NBA basketball playoffs, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Atlanta.

 John Bazemore, Associated Press

RACINE — The Milwaukee Bucks donated two basketballs signed by players to the City of Racine to help the city's efforts to encourage residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. 

Last month, the city and Racine County announced a vaccine prize drawing in the hopes of getting 3,000 or more residents vaccinated within 30 days from June 17 to July 17. The city and county donated a total of $10,000 towards the raffle drawing, with residents who get vaccinated in that time having their names added to drawings for an array of prizes that now include the Buck-signed balls.

The drawing is open to all Racine County residents eligible to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccinated residents must have been vaccinated at one of the following locations — AMI’s Regency Mall Vaccination Clinic, City of Racine’s Vaccination Clinic at City Hall or any “pop up vaccination clinics” sponsored by the City of Racine. 

“The Bucks are proud to support the city and county’s efforts to vaccinate their residents,” stated Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin. “As we head into the NBA finals and look forward to our fans filling Fiserv Forum; and thousands more joining us outside in Deer District to watch the game, we recognize that the COVID-19 vaccine is key to hosting these great events in person, in Milwaukee.” 

The Bucks are returning to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974 after the team won the Eastern Conference finals against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night in a 118-107 victory.  

Along with the NBA franchise's donation, the local vaccine drawing includes more than 60 other prizes that residents of Racine can win. These prizes include, one month’s worth of rent payments (up to $700), Chromebooks and iPads, $50 gas and grocery cards, 65” Smart TVs and a lunch with Mayor Cory Mason. 

“I thank Peter and the Milwaukee Bucks for partnering with us to help encourage our community to get vaccinated,” Mason said in a statement. “Everyone eligible to get vaccinated can sign up to win one of these great prizes, including now one of these signed basketballs.” 

The winners of the prizes are to be announced at the raffle drawing on July 20.

