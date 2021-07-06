If you get a COVID vaccine by July 17 in Racine, you could win a basketball signed by the Milwaukee Bucks

RACINE — The Milwaukee Bucks donated two basketballs signed by players to the City of Racine to help the city's efforts to encourage residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Last month, the city and Racine County announced a vaccine prize drawing in the hopes of getting 3,000 or more residents vaccinated within 30 days from June 17 to July 17. The city and county donated a total of $10,000 towards the raffle drawing, with residents who get vaccinated in that time having their names added to drawings for an array of prizes that now include the Buck-signed balls.

The drawing is open to all Racine County residents eligible to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccinated residents must have been vaccinated at one of the following locations — AMI’s Regency Mall Vaccination Clinic, City of Racine’s Vaccination Clinic at City Hall or any “pop up vaccination clinics” sponsored by the City of Racine.

“The Bucks are proud to support the city and county’s efforts to vaccinate their residents,” stated Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin. “As we head into the NBA finals and look forward to our fans filling Fiserv Forum; and thousands more joining us outside in Deer District to watch the game, we recognize that the COVID-19 vaccine is key to hosting these great events in person, in Milwaukee.”