If the local unemployment rate is so low, why are so many 'now hiring' signs still up?

Almost two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses and schools have opened up, these signs are still hanging on, and perhaps appearing now more than ever.

What are companies in Racine County doing to help stimulate the labor force after the peak of the pandemic sent a chunk of workers home? What are job seekers in the area going through as they struggle to get back on their feet?

Jenny Tremaine, who is from West Allis but attended a job fair in Racine County last month, said she was laid off from her job back in June of this year. Since then, she has been working at a grocery store.

Her job hunting has been “so-so. Sometimes it’s hard, sometimes it’s easy.”

Her most common experience in job seeking is either not hearing back from employers or plain rejection without feedback. She said she’s never mad when she gets rejected, but she would appreciate being given feedback. “I just want to know, why are you turning me down?”

Tremaine, who currently makes $13 an hour, said she thinks job seekers “want more pay. A lot of us are in debt from living in the pandemic.”

Some employers, like United Natural Foods, Inc. in Sturtevant — which hosted the fair Tremaine attended — are doing just that: trying to make better offers to the limited pool of possible future employees.

By the numbers

The most recent unemployment rate in Racine County is 4.3%, according to County Executive Jonathan Delagrave.

“This is the same rate that Racine County had in February of 2020. Even though the rate is at pre-COVID levels, area employers are still facing staffing shortages,” Delagrave said in an email.

That number’s just a hair lower than the overall unemployment rate in the country, which is 4.6%, as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics in October.

Wisconsin itself is at about a 3.9% unemployment rate as of September, according to the state’s Department of Workforce Development. In the same month, the national unemployment rate was higher, 5.2%.

On the surface, the numbers seem to look good — Wisconsin even ranks 10th in the nation as far as unemployment rates go — so why are businesses still grappling with needing workers?

The difference lies in the labor force participation rate, which is essentially the percentage of Americans who are working or are seeking work. According to Investopedia, the labor force participation rate is different from the unemployment rate, in that it measures the percentage within the labor force that is currently without a job.

The 21st century has seen a steady decline in labor force participation, Investopedia reported. In 2000, the rate was at its peak, 67%. By July 2020, a few months into the COVID-19 pandemic, it had fallen to about 63%.

“In fact, there was a marked decrease in the participation rate in 2020 in the U.S., from a level of 63.4% in January of 2020 to 60.2% in April of 2020,” Christina Majaski wrote for Investopedia.

In Wisconsin, the labor force participation rate is at 66%. In Racine County, it’s 63.5%, according to Andrew Goetz, communications director for the county.

Matt Robison, senior operations manager and acting general manager at United Natural Foods, Inc. in Sturtevant, said the pandemic has yielded a higher demand.

“Our business has grown. We are shipping more now than we have in the past,” Robison said. “So that’s where the challenge (is), we have to continue to bring people on to kind of support that business.”

UNFI held a job fair in mid-November where it sought to fill 35 new positions: 30 in the warehouse and five drivers. There is a shortage of about 80,000 truck drivers in the country, Business Insider reported on Saturday, adding that the shortage has “wrought havoc across the U.S. supply chain.”

“We don’t feel we’ve struggled extremely with getting people in the door,” Robison said. “It’s just a matter of, we have to be able to retain them and keep our business growing.”

Some solutions

On the local level, Delagrave said the county is “committed to building a strong talent pipeline by attracting and retaining talent for our local businesses,” by forming partnerships with the Racine Unified School District, Gateway Technical College and Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce.

“We are implementing initiatives such as short-term trainings and upskilling existing employees with leadership development and customized training,” Delagrave added.

The county also has workforce programs to connect unemployed and underemployed job seekers with resources to help them secure a job. For example, Racine County STARTS Now is a program that assigns employment coaches to job seekers, helping them eliminate barriers — such as transportation.

“Our employment coaches work with job seekers to identify career paths, assist in resume development, interview skills, and job leads,” Delagrave said.

Robison said UNFI has started offering better benefits in the hopes of luring in more new employees, such as a shift selection program, emergency backup childcare and access to paychecks outside of pay periods.

“With what we’ve been dealing with over the last year, it seems to be more of our benefits that are attracting people more than than just the pay,” Robison said. “If a company is only offering pay, (other than) treating people right, or getting other benefits or having other things available for them, I think they’re struggling to get people in.”

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, a Janesville Republican whose district includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties, said bolstering education and “tying it with our workforce needs” will help ease the disconnect between employers and job seekers.

“The biggest area that we need to address nationally is making sure that our high schools and technical colleges are better attuned to the current workforce needs,” he said in a phone call. “You can do that by providing additional flexibility to local high schools and technical college to be able to address those needs.”

Republicans have become especially critical of increased benefits for those receiving unemployment benefits extending this far into the pandemic as most businesses aim to return to normal, even though COVID-19 is as much of a threat as ever.

A shorter term solution, Steil said, was to “rip off the Band-Aid” of unemployment benefits that have had the “unintended consequence (of) discouraging workers from getting back to work.”

Connecting job seekers with employers

Job fairs are also being held more frequently, albeit often being held online, with the number of positions needed often in the double digits.

A job fair hosted in the Tampa International Airport in early November boasted at least 25 companies looking to fill 600 positions altogether; that’s an estimated 24 positions per company. Over 75 companies were at the Racine Job Fair over the summer.

Alonzo Payne, consultant at the Racine County Workforce Development Center, said at the job fair: “The more jobs we provide people, the more happy the community is, the more successful the community is.”

