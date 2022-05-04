If Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, could gay marriage be next?

RACINE — There is no law in the State of Wisconsin that makes gay marriage legal.

Marriage between two people of the same sex in Wisconsin is only legal because of a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling. A smattering of other states, including Minnesota since 2013, allow it in their state laws, something Wisconsin has never done.

A leaked draft of a potential new Supreme Court ruling that could lead to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, published by Politico on Monday, indicates that gay marriage could again become illegal in Wisconsin if the current nine justices on the Supreme Court are asked to rule again on gay marriage.

Narrow When gay marriage was legalized by the nation's highest court seven years ago in the case of Obergefell v. Hodges, it was by a vote of 5-4.

Regarding gay marriage being legal in Wisconsin, “There’s no statutory component to any of this," said Staci Duros, a senior legislative analyst with the nonpartisan Wisconsin Legislative Reference Bureau.

Duros said that if the Supreme Court was to overturn gay marriage in the same way it appears ready to rule on abortion rights, then same-sex marriage likewise would become illegal in Wisconsin. It is not clear what kind of effect such a ruling would have on same-sex marriages that have occurred since 2015 in Wisconsin.

Likewise, if Roe v. Wade is overturned, performing an abortion or having an abortion performed would be a felony in Wisconsin, with no exceptions for rape or incest, and only a limited exception if the mother's life is in danger.

The leaked draft, penned by Associate Justice Samuel Alito and confirmed to be genuine by Chief Justice John Roberts, states the decision in Roe v. Wade was "egregiously wrong." In effect, by Alito's reading of the law, since abortion is not explicitly legalized in the U.S. Constitution or in an amendment, then the 1973 court that legalized abortion via Roe v. Wade should have its decision overturned.

Speaking about the leaked draft, Lauren MacIvor Thompson, an assistant professor of history and interdisciplinary studies at Kennesaw State University in Georgia, who is an expert in legal history, told the Macon (Georgia) Telegraph, "If this is the final outcome, this is the first domino in a series of challenges that will take place to other human rights, and those will be under attack and vulnerable.”

If Alito's reading of the Constitution is held consistently, other landmark court cases that provided other rights nationwide could be at risk of being overturned. Other rights guaranteed by the court but not explicitly allowed in laws nationwide include the rights to marry someone of a different race (Loving v. Virginia, 1967) and access to contraceptives (Griswold v. Connecticut, 1965).

Wisconsin Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, a Racine Democrat who is a member of the state LGBTQ Legislative Caucus, said it is not clear if the Wisconsin Legislature will act to codify the right to marriage for same-sex couples.

“In terms of next session, it’s hard for me to say what actions could be taken," Neubauer said in a Wednesday telephone interview.

Regarding LGBTQ-related legislation, "We haven’t seen support or action (from Republicans) in the past," Neubauer said.

For now, however, Neubauer said this is not a priority, as she focuses on generating support for keeping abortion legal. “The draft is still a draft … We’re taking things one step at a time.” Neubauer plans to speak at a rally on the issue at 10 a.m. Saturday on Monument Square in Downtown Racine.

She tweeted later Wednesday, "I grew up hearing about my grandma volunteering at women’s health clinics before Roe. She later taught high school sex ed and served as Chair of PP MN (Planned Parenthood Minnesota). She experienced bomb threats at the clinic where she volunteered, but despite everything, she continued the work. Today we face the most significant threat to reproductive rights in fifty years. I will not let my grandmother’s work — and the work of generations who have fought for the right to control their own destiny — be in vain."

Laws legalizing abortion or gay marriage in Wisconsin could not be passed without at least partial Republican support and OKs from the current GOP leaders of each house of the Wisconsin Legislature, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, whose office did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The Legislature is not scheduled to meet in general session until next year.

