If referendum passes, Unified tax rate could still fluctuate with state aid, other factors

RACINE — Following the vote for a $1 billion, 30-year referendum, the Racine Unified School Board and district administrators say they are committed to keeping the tax rate stable, but only a portion of it.
Factors like state aid changes could make the tax rate go up, even with accountability policies. School Board President Brian O’Connell also recognized that future boards could change whatever policy the current board puts in place.
The School Board on Monday considered policies that would hold the administration accountable for keeping only the portion of the mill rate that funds referendums, building and maintenance stable for the next 30 years.
The potential policy would restrict the superintendent from proposing an annual budget that has a tax rate exceeding $2.31 per $1,000 in assessed valuation specifically for referendums, building construction and maintenance.
Per this policy, the portion of the tax rate currently collected to fund construction and energy efficiency debt — $2.31 — would continue at the same tax rate moving forward, if voters favor the referendum.
While the policy would hold the district to a stable rate for referendum-funded construction, other portions of Unified’s tax rate would continue to fluctuate.
“That’s the part we would control and keep stable,” said Chief Financial Officer, Marc Duff. “The other aspects of the operating budget for the tax levy will fluctuate based on state aid, or changes to the voucher funding law or different things like that. That will still fluctuate just like it always has. But we will keep this part of it stable."
The board could require a supermajority to overturn any accountability policy it enacts. Although O’Connell said he was not committed to that option, it remains a possibility.
Voters will decide whether to fund the facilities plan through a referendum on the April 7 spring election ballot. Through the referendum, the district will ask to exceed its revenue limit annually to collect up to a total of more than $1 billion over 30 years. However, if the district sticks to its commitment of a stable tax rate, it would likely levy less than the maximum allowable amount for many of those 30 years.
Those funds would pay for $598 million worth of projects, including construction of new schools and renovation of others, as well as debt financing costs for borrowing to fund those projects.
Duff presented accountability policy possibilities to the board on Monday. The plan is for the policy to be built into the district’s operational expectations, the School Board’s mechanism for holding the superintendent accountable.
The School Board did not take any action regarding an accountability policy on Monday, but plans to continuing working on the policy in committee.