If referendum passes, Unified tax rate could still fluctuate with state aid, other factors

RACINE — Following the vote for a $1 billion, 30-year referendum, the Racine Unified School Board and district administrators say they are committed to keeping the tax rate stable, but only a portion of it.

Factors like state aid changes could make the tax rate go up, even with accountability policies. School Board President Brian O’Connell also recognized that future boards could change whatever policy the current board puts in place.

The School Board on Monday considered policies that would hold the administration accountable for keeping only the portion of the mill rate that funds referendums, building and maintenance stable for the next 30 years.

The potential policy would restrict the superintendent from proposing an annual budget that has a tax rate exceeding $2.31 per $1,000 in assessed valuation specifically for referendums, building construction and maintenance.

Per this policy, the portion of the tax rate currently collected to fund construction and energy efficiency debt — $2.31 — would continue at the same tax rate moving forward, if voters favor the referendum.

While the policy would hold the district to a stable rate for referendum-funded construction, other portions of Unified’s tax rate would continue to fluctuate.